IND vs SL: Shubman Gill's Indian team reach Colombo without Sai Sudharsan, no clarity on Tamil Nadu batter's fitness yet

The Indian team landed in Colombo on Tuesday without batter Sai Sudharsan, ahead of the two-match Test series that starts on 15 August at the Galle International Stadium. The two Tests are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2026-27 cycle. Prior to the two Tests, the Indian team will play a four-day practice match against Sri Lanka A in Colombo.

India have already been rocked by the injuries of Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar. While Bumrah has been ruled out of the entire series, Sundar was not available for selection for the first Test. Despite being included, Sudharsan's availability for the Test series will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), the BCCI said.

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Although the exact nature of Sudharsan's injury is unknown, a report from Cricbuzz stated that the left-hander is suffering from a toe injury and is currently under the BCCI medical supervision at the CoE in Bengaluru. There are still more than 10 days left for the first Test to begin and the Indian team would be hoping for Sudharsan's availability.

Why is Sai Sudharsan important for India? The southpaw, who missed his maiden Test hundred by 19 runs against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at home in June, was a part of the India A squad that played two unofficial Test matches against Sri Lanka A in July in Galle. Batting as an opener in both games, the Indian scored hundreds on turning tracks that provided more assistance to spinners.

With Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings, Sudharsan comes in to bat at no.3, which was earlier reserved for former captain Virat Kohli. In case India miss out on Sudharsan, it would be a huge blow for the Shubman-led side as the Tamil Nadu batter is very aware of the conditions.

Although the BCCI has kept mum on Sudharsan's injury, it is believed that the left-hander injured his toe while facing Sri Lanka A pacer Kavindu Pathiratne during the first unofficial Test. Sudharsan retired hurt on the final ball of the fourth over during India's A's second innings while on 7.

According to a Revsportz report, Sudharsan has resumed batting at the CoE, but is yet to regain full match fitness. As a precaution, the BCCI medical team advised the cricketer to join the side after making further progress in his recovery, as the medical team will continue to monitor his rehabilitation.

India’s squad for Tests against Sri Lanka Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Aquib Nabi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain