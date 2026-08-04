IND vs SL: Shubman Gill's Indian team reach Colombo without Sai Sudharsan, no clarity on Tamil Nadu batter's fitness yet

The Indian team landed in Colombo on Tuesday without batter Sai Sudharsan, ahead of the two-match Test series that starts on 15 August at the Galle International Stadium. The two Tests are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2026-27 cycle. Prior to the two Tests, the Indian team will play a four-day practice match against Sri Lanka A in Colombo.

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India have already been rocked by the injuries of Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar. While Bumrah has been ruled out of the entire series, Sundar was not available for selection for the first Test. Despite being included, Sudharsan's availability for the Test series will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), the BCCI said.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for Tests

Although the exact nature of Sudharsan's injury is unknown, a report from Cricbuzz stated that the left-hander is suffering from a toe injury and is currently under the BCCI medical supervision at the CoE in Bengaluru. There are still more than 10 days left for the first Test to begin and the Indian team would be hoping for Sudharsan's availability.

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Why is Sai Sudharsan important for India? The southpaw, who missed his maiden Test hundred by 19 runs against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at home in June, was a part of the India A squad that played two unofficial Test matches against Sri Lanka A in July in Galle. Batting as an opener in both games, the Indian scored hundreds on turning tracks that provided more assistance to spinners.

With Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings, Sudharsan comes in to bat at no.3, which was earlier reserved for former captain Virat Kohli. In case India miss out on Sudharsan, it would be a huge blow for the Shubman-led side as the Tamil Nadu batter is very aware of the conditions.

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Although the BCCI has kept mum on Sudharsan's injury, it is believed that the left-hander injured his toe while facing Sri Lanka A pacer Kavindu Pathiratne during the first unofficial Test. Sudharsan retired hurt on the final ball of the fourth over during India's A's second innings while on 7.

According to a Revsportz report, Sudharsan has resumed batting at the CoE, but is yet to regain full match fitness. As a precaution, the BCCI medical team advised the cricketer to join the side after making further progress in his recovery, as the medical team will continue to monitor his rehabilitation.

India’s squad for Tests against Sri Lanka Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Aquib Nabi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in