IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Cricket announces free entry for fans through select gates for upcoming Test series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced free entry for fans for the upcoming two-match Test series against India, with spectators set to be allowed through selected gates of the venues without purchasing tickets.

The Test series is scheduled to begin on 15 August, with the opening match to be played at the Galle International Stadium. The second Test will be held in Colombo from 23 August. Both the Tests will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket," Sri Lanka Cricket said via a statement.

The board also invited cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families and sports fans from across Sri Lanka to attend the matches and watch the two teams compete in the longest format.

"Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India," the SLC statement added.

Sri Lanka Cricket's bid to draw large crowds According to Cricinfo, fans can enter the Galle International Cricket Stadium free of cost through Gate 4 during the first Sri Lanka vs India Test. For the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, fans will get free entry through gates 3,4,5 and 7.

In a bid to draw large crowds, Sri Lanka have often employed the move to make the entry free for fans during Test series against New Zealand, Ireland and Bangladesh. SLC had announced free entry for fans attending non-Sri Lanka games in Sri Lanka during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Tickets were initially issued to fans during the ongoing season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), before making the entry free for fans amid a low spectator turnout.

The upcoming series will be India's first Test tour of Sri Lanka since 2017. India last played a Test series on the island nation in 2017, when they completed a 3-0 series sweep. The two teams will now meet again in Sri Lanka as part of the current WTC cycle.

India are being led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul named vice-captain. The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain.

India are currently taking on Sri Lanka XI in a three-day practice match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka were 363/8 at stumps on Day 1, with Ravindu Rasantha top-scoring with 71 runs.

Nishan Maduska (66) and skipper Sonal Dinusha (52) also scored fifties. For India, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar took two wickets each whereas Gurnoor Brar picked up one wicket.