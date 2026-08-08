IND vs SL: Will India captain Shubman Gill play in the remainder of practice match? Here's what report says

India captain Shubman Gill is reportedly unlikely to bat in the ongoing three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo after the team management decided not to risk him ahead of the upcoming Test series.

Shubman Gill missed the opening day of the fixture after sustaining an “impact injury” to his right ring finger during practice.

According to a report in the Times of India, the finger is currently in good condition, but the Indian team management does not want to take any risk with the captain ahead of the first Test.

The report stated that, following discussions at the end of Day 1, the management decided against fielding Gill in the fixture, with his fitness being prioritised ahead of the Galle Test, which begins on 15 August.

Shubman Gill trains with team Gill was seen walking out with his teammates ahead of the start of the second day and did not appear to be in any discomfort. After completing a few laps, the right-handed batter headed towards the nets, where several Indian players were batting.

He closely observed Punjab teammate Gurnoor Brar before the two had a lengthy discussion about batting. Gill then watched as the throwdown specialists put the lanky pacer through his paces.

However, when India began their innings, Gill remained in his training gear alongside members of the support staff. He did not walk out to bat despite India losing an early wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a two-ball duck, after which Devdutt Padikkal came out to bat at No. 3. Gill continued to remain on the sidelines in his training attire as India looked to build their innings.

With the Test series against Sri Lanka beginning next week, the Indian team management is understood to be taking a cautious approach with Gill, who is set to lead the side in the two-match series.

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Both the Tests between Sri Lanka and India will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Both India and Sri Lanka will be looking to clinch important points to boost their chances of qualifying for the final. India are in fifth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15, whereas Sri Lanka are in sixth place with 41.67.