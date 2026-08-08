IND vs SL: Will India captain Shubman Gill play in the remainder of practice match? Here's what report says

India captain Shubman Gill is reportedly unlikely to bat in the ongoing three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo after the team management decided not to risk him ahead of the upcoming Test series.

Shubman Gill missed the opening day of the fixture after sustaining an “impact injury” to his right ring finger during practice.

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According to a report in the Times of India, the finger is currently in good condition, but the Indian team management does not want to take any risk with the captain ahead of the first Test.

The report stated that, following discussions at the end of Day 1, the management decided against fielding Gill in the fixture, with his fitness being prioritised ahead of the Galle Test, which begins on 15 August.

Shubman Gill trains with team Gill was seen walking out with his teammates ahead of the start of the second day and did not appear to be in any discomfort. After completing a few laps, the right-handed batter headed towards the nets, where several Indian players were batting.

He closely observed Punjab teammate Gurnoor Brar before the two had a lengthy discussion about batting. Gill then watched as the throwdown specialists put the lanky pacer through his paces.

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However, when India began their innings, Gill remained in his training gear alongside members of the support staff. He did not walk out to bat despite India losing an early wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a two-ball duck, after which Devdutt Padikkal came out to bat at No. 3. Gill continued to remain on the sidelines in his training attire as India looked to build their innings.

With the Test series against Sri Lanka beginning next week, the Indian team management is understood to be taking a cautious approach with Gill, who is set to lead the side in the two-match series.

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Both the Tests between Sri Lanka and India will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Both India and Sri Lanka will be looking to clinch important points to boost their chances of qualifying for the final. India are in fifth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15, whereas Sri Lanka are in sixth place with 41.67.

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With the series beginning on 15 August, both teams will be looking to make a strong start, while India will hope Gill's finger issue does not affect his availability for the opening Test in Galle.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.