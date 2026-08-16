IND vs SL: Will KL Rahul bat on Day 2 after retiring hurt? India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak gives fitness update

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has given a positive update on KL Rahul, stating that the Karnataka batter is "fine now" after having sustained cramps during day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

KL Rahul retired hurt on Saturday after experiencing cramps and physical discomfort, while still batting on 77. He forged a 47-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first wicket, before making a 150-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who is still unbeaten on 131. Rahul reached his half-century before cramps forced him to retire hurt on 77.

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“KL batted really well. I think he was getting only cramps. So by the end of the day, he was fine. Probably once you start getting cramps, you get it in the hamstring, you get it in the groin, you get it in your hand," Sitanshu Kotak told mediapersons in Galle after the day's play on Saturday.

“But at the moment he looks absolutely fine. So he should be good to go tomorrow,” he added.

Rahul's innings consisted of nine fours and a six. His departure did not immediately disrupt India's progress, with Padikkal continuing his innings alongside Shubman Gill.

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Padikkal went on to complete his maiden Test century and remained unbeaten at stumps. Gill was dismissed for 16, bringing Rishabh Pant to the crease.

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Pant and Padikkal then added an unbeaten 52 run-stand as India finished the day on 288/2 after 73 overs.

Sitanshu Kotak lauds KL Rahul's versatility Sitanshu Kotak lauded KL Rahul's versatility, acknowledging his ability to bat at any position in ODIs while opening in the longest format.

“See, he is someone, when he plays in one-day (match) as if you have seen him, he bats at number 6 or 5. So when you are a senior batsman, and if you are open to bat at any number and help the team, I think that is a great player to have.

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“So for a team, he is someone who is very useful. So in a red ball match he opens, in a one-day match he bats wherever required. Now, the way he is batting, he is taking a lot of responsibilities, he is trying to create a lot of partnerships, and that is something really good to have, and he has been very, very consistent,” explained Kotak.

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The ongoing first Test in Galle will be followed by the second Test in Colombo from 23 August. Both the Tests are part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.