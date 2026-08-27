IND vs SL: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 5 of second Test in Colombo? Check latest weather forecast

India are in a commanding position in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, with the match heading into the fifth and final day on Thursday. Play was called off early on Wednesday due to rain, with Sri Lanka struggling at 229/6 in their second innings after being asked to follow on. The hosts currently lead by just 16 runs.

India won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that paid off as centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel powered them to 503/9 before they declared.

Rishabh Pant, who retired hurt on three on the opening day after sustaining a wrist injury, returned to the crease on Day 2 and scored a crucial 63 off 89 balls.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 in their first innings, with Sonal Dinusha (103) and Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) providing the bulk of the resistance. Having conceded a lead of 213 runs, Sri Lanka were forced to follow on and found themselves in trouble again at 229/6.

With only 16 runs separating the two sides, India will look to wrap up the Test on the final day. However, the weather could once again play a crucial role, with rain forecast in Colombo on Thursday after persistent showers brought an early end to Wednesday's play. So, how will the weather in Colombo play out on Thursday?

Colombo weather forecast for Thursday According to AccuWeather, there is an 84% chance of rain in Colombo starting at 10 am local time, with a similar forecast for the next two to three hours.

Between 1 pm and 2 pm, the probability of rain drops below 50%, but timing can still be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the Test.

This means that with cloudy skies expected throughout Thursday in Colombo, the fifth day of the second Sri Lanka vs India Test could witness a few interruptions.

View full Image View full Image Colombo weather update for Thursday. ( Accuweather screengrab )

India are currently in fifth place in World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings with 64 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 53.33. Sri Lanka are in sixth place with just 20 points and a PCT of 33.33.