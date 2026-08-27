IND vs SL: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 5 of second Test in Colombo? Check latest weather forecast

India are in a commanding position in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, with the match heading into the fifth and final day on Thursday. Play was called off early on Wednesday due to rain, with Sri Lanka struggling at 229/6 in their second innings after being asked to follow on. The hosts currently lead by just 16 runs.

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India won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that paid off as centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel powered them to 503/9 before they declared.

Rishabh Pant, who retired hurt on three on the opening day after sustaining a wrist injury, returned to the crease on Day 2 and scored a crucial 63 off 89 balls.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 in their first innings, with Sonal Dinusha (103) and Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) providing the bulk of the resistance. Having conceded a lead of 213 runs, Sri Lanka were forced to follow on and found themselves in trouble again at 229/6.

With only 16 runs separating the two sides, India will look to wrap up the Test on the final day. However, the weather could once again play a crucial role, with rain forecast in Colombo on Thursday after persistent showers brought an early end to Wednesday's play. So, how will the weather in Colombo play out on Thursday?

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Colombo weather forecast for Thursday According to AccuWeather, there is an 84% chance of rain in Colombo starting at 10 am local time, with a similar forecast for the next two to three hours.

Between 1 pm and 2 pm, the probability of rain drops below 50%, but timing can still be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the Test.

This means that with cloudy skies expected throughout Thursday in Colombo, the fifth day of the second Sri Lanka vs India Test could witness a few interruptions.

Colombo weather update for Thursday.

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India are currently in fifth place in World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings with 64 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 53.33. Sri Lanka are in sixth place with just 20 points and a PCT of 33.33.

India won the first Test in Galle by 165 runs, with Padikkal winning the Player of the Match award for his century in the first innings. Manav Suthar shone with the ball with match figures of 10/131.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.