IND vs SL: Will Saransh Jain replace Kuldeep Yadav in India playing XI for second Test? Here's what report says

India could hand all-rounder Saransh Jain his Test debut in the upcoming second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, which starts from Sunday. According to a report in India Today, there is a high chance that the 33-year-old will get his maiden senior India debut.

The report adds that he will replace Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. The pitch in Galle for the first Sri Lanka vs India Test offered a lot of assistance to spinners.

Yet, Yadav was unimpressive, finishing the match with combined figures of 1/103 across both innings.

Another spinner, Manav Suthar, was the standout performer for India with match figures of 10/131. Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with match figures of 4/128.

Saransh Jain's First-Class career in numbers Despite impressing in domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh for over a decade, Jain only received his maiden India call-up for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

He made his First-Class debut in the 2014-15 season and has played 54 FC matches so far. The all-rounder has scored 2,223 runs at an average of 31.75 (14 50s and two centuries), and has also been impactful with the ball, having taken 188 wickets.

He stood out in the 2025-26 domestic campaign, scoring 518 runs and taking 30 wickets for Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. In the unofficial Test series for India A against Sri Lanka A in July, Saransh took seven wickets.

Former cricketers back Kuldeep Yadav Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Cheteshwar Pujara, however, have urged the Indian team management not to drop Yadav despite his below-par performance in Galle.

"Let's spare a thought for Kuldeep here. I think that's very important. I think it is important to address as a team management and as a captain; it's important to address Kuldeep Yadav, and I would say, Kuldeep, please don't worry, you're going to play the next Test match as well," Prasad told Sony Sports.

"There is Saransh Jain in the team as an off-spinner, and there are a lot of left-handers batting for Sri Lanka. It's probably an easy choice to get Saransh for the next Test match, but I would say no, and I'm going to give him another opportunity," he added.

Pujara said that while Yadav might be expensive at times, he still has the ability to pick up wickets. "Kuldeep's job is not to attack the rough. I think his job is to pick up wickets. He might be a little expensive in some of his spells, which is fine, and I've said this again.

"Someone like Ravichandran Ashwin, uh, when he used to come in to bowl, uh, some of his spells were expensive. He might concede a couple of fours and sixes, but he has the ability to pick up wickets, and Kuldeep is a similar sort of bowler," the former Saurashtra cricketer said.