IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja restrict hosts to 363/8 at stumps

Sri Lanka XI cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each to pull India back in the game on the first day of the three-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo. Opting to bat first, SLC XI made most of the first session with half-centuries from openers Nishan (66) Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha (71).

However, it was Suthar (2/33) and Jadeja (2/64), who brought India back in the game post lunch. Although captain Sonal Dinusha (51) and Ramesh Mendis (32) tried their best in the final session of the day, but the Indian bowlers did their job picking up wickets at regular intervals. At stumps on Day 1, SLC XI were 363/8 in 90 overs. Kuldeep conceded 76 runs.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka XI on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2026. The India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day practice game will be televised live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD channels from 10 AM IST for Indian audience. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day practice game will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka XI playing squads

Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar

India's tour of Sri Lanka 2026 schedule