IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja restrict hosts to 363/8 at stumps

Sri Lanka XI cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each to pull India back in the game on the first day of the three-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo. Opting to bat first, SLC XI made most of the first session with half-centuries from openers Nishan (66) Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha (71).
However, it was Suthar (2/33) and Jadeja (2/64), who brought India back in the game post lunch. Although captain Sonal Dinusha (51) and Ramesh Mendis (32) tried their best in the final session of the day, but the Indian bowlers did their job picking up wickets at regular intervals. At stumps on Day 1, SLC XI were 363/8 in 90 overs. Kuldeep conceded 76 runs.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2026. The India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day practice game will be televised live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD channels from 10 AM IST for Indian audience. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day practice game will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha
India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|August 7-9
|India vs Sri Lanka XI 3-day warm-up game
|NCC, Colombo
|August 15-19
|India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
|GICS, Galle
|August 23-27
|India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test
|SSC, Colombo
OUTTT!! Another one bites the dust. Kuldeep Yadav traps Anjala Bandara in front for unlucky 13. SLC XI 288/6
OUTTT!!! Sri Lanka Cricket XI are losing the plot. Ahan Wickramasinghe is caught by Gurnoor Brar off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. Wickramasinghe walks back for 31. SLC XI 250/5
Wickets are coming for India in the second session. Gurnoor Brar gets his first of the day as Pavan Rathnayake is caught by Devdutt Padikkal for 39. SLC XI 250/4.
OUTTT!!!! India get the big wicket of Ravindu Rasantha finally. Manav Suthar gets the wicket. Rasantha is caught by Mohammed Siraj for 71. SLC XI 223/3
OUTTTT!!!! Finally a wicket for India after so long. Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Pasindu Sooriyabandara for 35. A moment of relief for the Indian bowlers. Ravindu Rasantha is batting on 62 at the other end.
The Sri Lankans have started in the same vein post lunch. Certainly without Jasprit Bumrah, India are looking toothless. India have used as many as six bowlers in their 40 overs so far, none of them are able to put the opposition in a fix.
It's lunch break in Colombo. Sri Lanka Cricket XI enjoyed a fruitful first session with 138/1 on board from 29 overs. Ravindu Rasantha is batting at 50, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara (16 not out) giving him company. The only wicket to fall is Nishan Madushka for 66. He was run out. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers looked toothless.
OUT! Nishan Madushka departs for 66 following a terrible mix-up with Ravindu Rasantha. Madusdhka plays the drive towards the cover region, and wants a single. Madushka wanted a single, and set off for it. Ravindu, on the other hand, didn't want to take the single.
Manav Suthar does no mistake in collecting the ball and throwing it towards KL Rahul, and not Rishabh Pant, as the Karnataka cricketer still does the job by inflicting the run-out.
Sri Lanka XI 118.1 (23 overs)
It is spin from the other end as well as Kuldeep Yadav is introduced into the attack. Six runs come from the over, including a boundary from Ravindu Rasantha, who sweeps it fine towards the fine leg fence.
Sri Lanka X 107/0 after 20 overs
Ravindu Rasantha and Nishan Madushka bring up their 100-run partnership for the first wicket. This has been an impressive start from Sri Lanka XI, who have made the visitors sweat as they look for a breakthrough.
Sri Lanka 101/0 after 19 overs
Fifty for Nishan Madushka in style. The Sri Lankan opener dances down the track to go inside out for a six. Certainly, he is putting his stake for a place in the Test side. Two more fours in the over. SLC XI 87/0
India are yet to get a wicket in the first hour of the play with the likes of Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ravindra Jadeja unable to break the stand. Auqib Nabi has not yet come on to the field and is expected to come sometime on the day. SLC XI 72/0
Spin is introduced for the first time in this game. Ravindra Jadeja is in the attack. Meanwhile, this game is also a test for some of the Sri Lankan players as national team spots are up for grabs for the Test series. SLC XI 41/0
So far, the Indian bowlers looked toothless against the inexperienced Sri Lankan batters. Ravindu Rasantha and Nishan Madushka are all settles now in the middle have not been troubled at all. SLC XI 27/0
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will not take part on Day 1 due to a finger injury he sustained on Thursday during training. “Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence,” BCCI said.
Mohammed Siraj starts the bowling for India. Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha open the batting for Sri Lanka Cricket XI. SLC XI 4/0
Unlike in an official game, both India and Sri Lanka XI can send more than 11 batters to bat in a practice game. That means if India want, they can send all their batters to bat if time permits. Also there is no restrictions on the fielders as well.
KL Rahul, the Indian vice-captain has come out for the toss at NCC. It's not raining at the moment. SL XI have won the toss and opted to bat first in the three-day practice game against India.
According to weather forecast, the weather in Colombo is cloudy with rain starting from 8 AM local time. There is no time difference between India and Sri Lanka. However, rain may subside from 10 AM local time although overcast conditions are expected throughout the day.
India's hopes of getting much-needed batting practice might get spoiled by the weather in Colombo. There is a forecast of rain for majority of the day on Friday.