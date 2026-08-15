IND vs SL: Yashasvi Jaiswal run-out for 32 after chaotic collision with Keshara Nuwantha; watch video

A chaotic collision resulted in a bizarre run-out for opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India in Galle on Saturday, cutting short a promising start for the Indian opener.

Cruising on 32, Jaiswal was at the non-striker’s end in the 11th over when KL Rahul stroked a flighted delivery from off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha toward mid-on and called for a quick single.

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How Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal set off immediately, but disaster struck when Nuwantha made a diving effort to stop the ball, causing Nuwantha and Jaiswal to collide.

Though Jaiswal scrambled back to his feet in a bid to complete the run, Rahul had already charged into the non-striker’s crease, leaving both batters stranded at the same end.

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Realising there was no room for him, Jaiswal aborted his run and tried to return to safety, but it was too late.

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasurya quickly caught hold of the ball, and lobbed it towards wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who whipped off the bails to end Jaiswal's innings in unfortunate fashion. According to the replays, Rahul was the first to ground his bat, which eventually resulted in Jaiswal's dismissal.

Following Jaiswal's dismissal, Devdutt Padikkal joined KL Rahul at No.3. At the time of writing this report, India were 76/1 after 19 overs after having earlier won the toss and opted to bat.

Jaiswal had a mixed outing in India's practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo last week. The 24-year-old was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first innings of the practice match, but bounced back strongly in the second innings after he scored an unbeaten 61 from just 46 deliveries.

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The ongoing Test will be followed by the second Test that will be played in Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) from 23 August. Both the Tests are part of the 2025-26 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, wherein India are placed fifth and Sri Lanka are in sixth place currently.

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India will hope that KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal be able to forge a strong partnership. Padikkal, in fact, is coming into this match on the back of an unbeaten knock of 142 in the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.

India are playing their first Test series in Sri Lanka since 2017, when the visitors, then led by Virat Kohli, completed a 3-0 series sweep.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.