IND vs SLC XI LIVE Score: India trail by 6 runs at STUMPS; Devdutt Padikkal, Gurnoor Brar at the crease

Sri Lanka XI cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: All eyes will be on India skipper Shubman Gill on Saturday, when the second day of the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI gets underway.
Gill didn't take the field on Friday due to a right finger injury, with KL Rahul stepping up as captain. It remains to be seen if Gill will play on Saturday.
Having won the toss and opted to bat first, Sri Lanka Cricket XI posted 363/8 on the board on the opening day of the match. Opener Ravindu Rasantha top-scored for the hosts as he and Nishan Madushka (66) forged a 110-run partnership for the first wicket.
Madushka departed in the 21st over courtesy a run-out, but the hosts continued to keep the scoreboard ticking through both top and middle-order batters. Apart from Madushka and Rasantha, skipper Sonal Dinusha (52) also scored a half-century as he forged a 63-run stand with Ramesh Mendis for the seventh wicket.
For India, Manav Suthar was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 2/33 from 13 overs.
Jadeja took 2/64 from 15 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed 2/76 in an 18-over spell. Gurnoor Brar was the only Indian seamer apart from the spinners to take a wicket, dismissing Pavan Rathnayake.
India finished Day 2 with an absorbing second day on 357/6 (with 2 retired hurt). India recovered spectacularly from early trouble to erase almost all of Sri Lanka Cricket XI’s 363. They now trail by only 6 runs, with 4 wickets in hand and 2 well-set batters at the crease.
Devdutt Padikkal produced the innings of the day with a magnificent 142* off 164 balls. His knock included 18 fours and was a blend of patience.
Ravindra Jadeja provided the first major rescue act with a composed 63 before retiring hurt. His gritty stand with Manav Suthar steadied India after the middle-order collapse.
Manav Suthar contributed a valuable 41 off 90 balls. He frustrated Sri Lanka for nearly an entire session before falling lbw to Asanka Manoj.
India’s lower order then turned the game on its head. Saransh Jain made a determined 22 before retiring hurt.
The day’s biggest momentum shift came from Gurnoor Brar, who smashed an explosive 36* off just 18 balls. His breathtaking assault on Dilum Sudeera in the final over, featuring 4 sixes, yielded 25 runs and transformed India’s position from trailing by 31 to just 6 at stumps.
Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 HD and SD TV channels.
Live streaming of the match will also be available on the Sony Liv app and website. The second day is scheduled to get underway at 10 AM IST.
Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha
India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|August 7-9
|India vs Sri Lanka XI 3-day warm-up game
|NCC, Colombo
|August 15-19
|India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
|GICS, Galle
|August 23-27
|India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test
|SSC, Colombo
India surge to 357/8 after a stunning 25-run over, trailing by 6 runs at STUMPS. Gurnoor Brar unleashes a breathtaking assault on Dilum Sudeera, smashing 4 sixes in 5 deliveries to race to 36 off 18 balls. Devdutt Padikkal remains unbeaten on 142.
India move to 325/8 after 88 overs, trimming the deficit to 38 runs. Devdutt Padikkal continues his outstanding innings, advancing to 139 off 161 balls after opening the over with a boundary and adding a single. Gurnoor Brar remains unbeaten on 7.
India move to 320/8 after 87 overs, trimming the deficit to 43 runs. Devdutt Padikkal continues his superb knock, advancing to 134 off 156 balls with a boundary and two singles. Gurnoor Brar contributes a single before seeing out the final 2 deliveries.
India move to 313/8 after 86 overs, cutting the deficit to 50 runs. Saransh Jain retires hurt on 22, bringing Gurnoor Brar to the crease.
Brar makes an immediate impact, striking a boundary to third man before adding two more runs. Devdutt Padikkal remains unbeaten on 128.
India advance to 304/8 after 84 overs, reducing the deficit to 59 runs. Devdutt Padikkal continues to anchor the innings with an unbeaten 127 off 152 balls, adding 3 runs in the over. Saransh Jain rotates the strike to move to 20.
India bring up the 300-run mark after 83 overs, cutting the deficit to 63 runs. Devdutt Padikkal continues his magnificent knock, moving to 124 off 148 balls with a boundary and 3 more runs in the over. Saransh Jain remains unbeaten on 19.
India move to 293/8 after 82 overs, reducing the deficit to 70 runs. Devdutt Padikkal extends his superb innings to 117, striking a boundary through square third man. Saransh Jain joins the act with a 4 of his own, moving to 19.
India advance to 284/8 after 81 overs, cutting the deficit to 79 runs. Vishwa Fernando keeps Saransh Jain under pressure with 5 dot balls. But, 4 leg byes help India collect valuable runs. Jain remains on 15 while Devdutt Padikkal stays unbeaten on 112.
India move to 280/8 after 80 overs, reducing the deficit to 83 runs. Saransh Jain battles hard for his 15 off 27 balls, collecting 3 runs in the over before retaining the strike. Devdutt Padikkal remains unbeaten on 112.
India progress to 274/8 after 77 overs, reducing the deficit to 89 runs. Devdutt Padikkal continues to anchor the innings with an unbeaten 110 while Saransh Jain chips in with 11.
India move to 268/8 after 75 overs, cutting the deficit to 95 runs. Saransh Jain counters the pressure with back-to-back boundaries through deep mid-wicket, racing to 9 off 10 balls.
Devdutt Padikkal remains unbeaten on 106 while the 9th-wicket pair adds some much-needed momentum after India’s middle-order collapse.
India slip to 260/8 after 73.5 overs, still trailing Sri Lanka Cricket XI by 104 runs. The innings loses momentum with 4 wickets in the last 10 overs for just 12 runs.
Devdutt Padikkal, back after retiring hurt, remains unbeaten on 105 while Saransh Jain is on 1. Sri Lanka’s bowlers continue to tighten their grip as India struggle to reduce the deficit.
India move to 256/7 after 71 overs, trimming the deficit to 107 runs. Kuldeep Yadav retires hurt after making 1 off 15 balls, bringing Mohammed Siraj to the crease.
Siraj gets off the mark with a single while Manav Suthar remains stranded on 41 after 5 consecutive dot balls from Asanka Manoj.
Over 68: Keshara Nuwantha concedes just a single as India move to 252/6 after 68 overs, still trailing Sri Lanka Cricket XI by 111 runs. Manav Suthar rotates the strike with a single before Kuldeep Yadav plays out 5 consecutive dot balls.
India reach 250/4 after 65 overs, trimming the deficit to 113 runs. Ravindra Jadeja remains unbeaten on 63 off 117 balls, picking up 3 runs in a disciplined over from Vishwa Fernando. Manav Suthar stays on 37.
India move to 247/4 after 64 overs, trimming the deficit to 116 runs. Manav Suthar takes the attack to Ramesh Mendis with 2 well-timed boundaries, racing to 37 off 67 balls.
Ravindra Jadeja remains unbeaten on 60. The 5th-wicket partnership continues to frustrate Sri Lanka Cricket XI with another productive stand.
Vishwa Fernando continues to apply the squeeze, conceding just a wide in another disciplined over. India inch to 239/4 after 63 overs and trail by 124 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja remains unbeaten on 60 off 113 balls while Manav Suthar stays on 29. The unbroken 5th-wicket partnership moves to 65 runs.
Ramesh Mendis responds with a maiden over as India remain 238/4 after 62 overs, still trailing Sri Lanka Cricket XI by 125 runs. Manav Suthar is kept quiet with 6 consecutive dot balls.
Vishwa Fernando slams the brakes with a maiden over as India remain 238/4 after 61 overs, still trailing by 125 runs. Ravindra Jadeja is tied down for 6 straight dot balls and stays unbeaten on 60 off 107 deliveries. Manav Suthar remains unbeaten on 29, while the fifth-wicket partnership holds firm at 64 runs.
India reach 238/4 after 60 overs, reducing the deficit to 125 runs. Manav Suthar takes charge with 2 crisp boundaries off Ramesh Mendis, moving to an unbeaten 29 from 55 balls.
Ravindra Jadeja remains solid on 60 as the 5th-wicket partnership grows to 64 runs. India are in a stronger position heading into the next phase.