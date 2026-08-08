IND vs SLC XI LIVE Score: India trail by 6 runs at STUMPS; Devdutt Padikkal, Gurnoor Brar at the crease

Sri Lanka XI cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: All eyes will be on India skipper Shubman Gill on Saturday, when the second day of the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI gets underway.

Gill didn't take the field on Friday due to a right finger injury, with KL Rahul stepping up as captain. It remains to be seen if Gill will play on Saturday.

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, Sri Lanka Cricket XI posted 363/8 on the board on the opening day of the match. Opener Ravindu Rasantha top-scored for the hosts as he and Nishan Madushka (66) forged a 110-run partnership for the first wicket.

Madushka departed in the 21st over courtesy a run-out, but the hosts continued to keep the scoreboard ticking through both top and middle-order batters. Apart from Madushka and Rasantha, skipper Sonal Dinusha (52) also scored a half-century as he forged a 63-run stand with Ramesh Mendis for the seventh wicket.

For India, Manav Suthar was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 2/33 from 13 overs.

Jadeja took 2/64 from 15 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed 2/76 in an 18-over spell. Gurnoor Brar was the only Indian seamer apart from the spinners to take a wicket, dismissing Pavan Rathnayake.

India finished Day 2 with an absorbing second day on 357/6 (with 2 retired hurt). India recovered spectacularly from early trouble to erase almost all of Sri Lanka Cricket XI’s 363. They now trail by only 6 runs, with 4 wickets in hand and 2 well-set batters at the crease.

Devdutt Padikkal produced the innings of the day with a magnificent 142* off 164 balls. His knock included 18 fours and was a blend of patience.

Ravindra Jadeja provided the first major rescue act with a composed 63 before retiring hurt. His gritty stand with Manav Suthar steadied India after the middle-order collapse.

Manav Suthar contributed a valuable 41 off 90 balls. He frustrated Sri Lanka for nearly an entire session before falling lbw to Asanka Manoj.

India’s lower order then turned the game on its head. Saransh Jain made a determined 22 before retiring hurt.

The day’s biggest momentum shift came from Gurnoor Brar, who smashed an explosive 36* off just 18 balls. His breathtaking assault on Dilum Sudeera in the final over, featuring 4 sixes, yielded 25 runs and transformed India’s position from trailing by 31 to just 6 at stumps.

Key batting performances

Devdutt Padikkal: 142 (164)*, 18 fours

Ravindra Jadeja: 63 retired hurt (117)

KL Rahul: 40 (67)

Manav Suthar: 41 (90)

Gurnoor Brar: 36 (18)*, 2 fours, 4 sixes

Saransh Jain: 22 retired hurt (45)

Sri Lanka Cricket XI bowling

Vishwa Fernando: 1 wicket

Keshara Nuwantha: 1 wicket

Ramesh Mendis: 2 wickets

Asanka Manoj: 2 wickets

How can fans watch the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI match?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 HD and SD TV channels.

Live streaming of the match will also be available on the Sony Liv app and website. The second day is scheduled to get underway at 10 AM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka XI playing squads

Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2026 schedule