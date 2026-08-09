IND vs SLC XI LIVE Score: Bowlers trouble Sri Lanka XI with regular wickets; Hosts' lead surpasses 150

Sri Lanka XI cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: Sri Lanka Cricket XI posted 106/3 on the board in their second innings on the third and final day of their practice match against India in Colombo on Sunday.

The hosts lead by 112 runs, with Nishan Madushka (63*) and Anjala Bandara (15*) unbeaten.

Mohammed Siraj (1/17), Prasidh Krishna (1/22) and Gurnoor Brar (1/31) picked up a wicket each for India. Earlier, India declared at a total of 357/6 following an unbeaten 142 from Devdutt Padikkal, while responding to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 363/8.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI match?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels. As far as live streaming is concerned, it will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka XI playing squads

Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2026 schedule