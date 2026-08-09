IND vs SLC XI LIVE Score: Bowlers trouble Sri Lanka XI with regular wickets; Hosts' lead surpasses 150

Sri Lanka XI cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: Sri Lanka Cricket XI posted 106/3 on the board in their second innings on the third and final day of their practice match against India in Colombo on Sunday.
The hosts lead by 112 runs, with Nishan Madushka (63*) and Anjala Bandara (15*) unbeaten.
Mohammed Siraj (1/17), Prasidh Krishna (1/22) and Gurnoor Brar (1/31) picked up a wicket each for India. Earlier, India declared at a total of 357/6 following an unbeaten 142 from Devdutt Padikkal, while responding to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 363/8.
Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels. As far as live streaming is concerned, it will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha
India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|August 7-9
|India vs Sri Lanka XI 3-day warm-up game
|NCC, Colombo
|August 15-19
|India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
|GICS, Galle
|August 23-27
|India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test
|SSC, Colombo
OUT! Gurnoor Brar gets his second wicket as Sonal Dinusha departs. Dinusha goes for a cut shot, but ends nicking it out to Dhruv Jurel.
Sri Lanka XI 166/5 (2nd innings, lead by 172 runs)
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja gets his first wicket of the innings as he removes Anjala Bandara. Bandara looks to defend towards mid-off, but ends up getting an edge off the bat that flies towards Yashasvi Jaiswal at slip.
Sri Lanka XI 148/4 (2nd innings, lead by 154 runs
The match has resumed after the lunch break on Day 3 of the practice match between Sri Lanka XI and India, with Nipun Dananjaya joining Anasjala Bandara. Nishan Madushka, who scored 63 runs, has retired hurt.
It is lunch break on the third and final day of the practice match between Sri Lanka Cricket XI and India in Colombo. The hosts have posted 106/3 in their second innings, and they lead by 112 runs.
Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar took one wicket each. Nishan Madushka is unbeaten on 63 whereas Anjala Bandara is not out on 15.
OUT! Gurnoor Brar joins the party as he removes Pavan Rathnayake for 16. A full length delivery outside off, Rathnayake drives this towards point region, where substitute fielder Harsh Dubey takes the catch.
Sri Lanka Cricket XI 82/3 (2nd innings; lead by 88 runs)
OUT! Prasidh Krishna, who had also gone wicketless, gets his first wicket as he gets rid of Pasindu Sooriyabandara. Sooriyabandara goes for a straight drive, but ends up getting clean bowled by the India pacer.
SL XI 26/2 (Lead by 32 runs)
OUT! Mohammed Siraj, who went wicketless in the first innings, strikes early in the second innings as he removes Ravindu Rasantha. Rasantha looks to defend this, but is beaten on the inside edge and is eventually struck LBW.
Sri Lanka XI 11/1 (Lead by 17 runs)
Team India have declared their first innings at 357/6 following Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 142. India thus trail Sri Lanka XI by six runs.
India's injury worries seem to be never-ending with top-order batter Sai Sudharsan being ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a toe injury. He hadn't travelled with the Indian team to Sri Lanka and also missed the ongoing practice match against Sri Lanka XI.
According to the Times of India, India skipper Shubman Gill is unlikely to play in the rest of the practice match against Sri Lanka XI. Gill had suffered a finger injury ahead of the match, and while he is currently doing fine, the team management doesn't want to take any risks.
KL Rahul is leading India in Shubman Gill's absence.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the three-day practice match between India and Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo. India posted 357/6 on the board on the second day, trailing the hosts by six runs. Devdutt Padikkal was the top-scorer with 142 runs, whereas Ravindra Jadeja also played his part with a knock of 63. Stay tuned for more updates.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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