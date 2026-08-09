IND vs SLC XI LIVE Score: Nishan Madushka's 63 guides Sri Lanka Cricket XI to 200/6; India need 207 runs to win

Sri Lanka XI cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: Sri Lanka Cricket XI declared their second innings at a total of 200/6, thanks to Nishan Madushka's knock of 63. India need 207 runs to win with 45 overs left to be played.
Apart from Madushka, Nipun Dananjaya scored 46 runs from 56 deliveries, whereas Anjala Bandara scored 35 runs from 48 deliveries.
Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 2/33, whereas Gurnoor Brar finished with figures of 2/37. Mohammed Siraj (1/25) and Prasidh Krishna (1/35), both of whom failed to take a wicket in the first innings, got a wicket each in the second innings.
Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels. As far as live streaming is concerned, it will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha
India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|August 7-9
|India vs Sri Lanka XI 3-day warm-up game
|NCC, Colombo
|August 15-19
|India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
|GICS, Galle
|August 23-27
|India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test
|SSC, Colombo
It's tea break on the third and final day of the practice match between Sri Lanka Cricket XI and India. The hosts have declared at 200/6, thanks to Nishan Madushka's 63. India need 207 runs to win with 45 overs left to be played.
OUT! Gurnoor Brar gets his second wicket as Sonal Dinusha departs. Dinusha goes for a cut shot, but ends nicking it out to Dhruv Jurel.
Sri Lanka XI 166/5 (2nd innings, lead by 172 runs)
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja gets his first wicket of the innings as he removes Anjala Bandara. Bandara looks to defend towards mid-off, but ends up getting an edge off the bat that flies towards Yashasvi Jaiswal at slip.
Sri Lanka XI 148/4 (2nd innings, lead by 154 runs)
The match has resumed after the lunch break on Day 3 of the practice match between Sri Lanka XI and India, with Nipun Dananjaya joining Anasjala Bandara. Nishan Madushka, who scored 63 runs, has retired hurt.
It is lunch break on the third and final day of the practice match between Sri Lanka Cricket XI and India in Colombo. The hosts have posted 106/3 in their second innings, and they lead by 112 runs.
Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar took one wicket each. Nishan Madushka is unbeaten on 63 whereas Anjala Bandara is not out on 15.
OUT! Gurnoor Brar joins the party as he removes Pavan Rathnayake for 16. A full length delivery outside off, Rathnayake drives this towards point region, where substitute fielder Harsh Dubey takes the catch.
Sri Lanka Cricket XI 82/3 (2nd innings; lead by 88 runs)
OUT! Prasidh Krishna, who had also gone wicketless, gets his first wicket as he gets rid of Pasindu Sooriyabandara. Sooriyabandara goes for a straight drive, but ends up getting clean bowled by the India pacer.
SL XI 26/2 (Lead by 32 runs)
OUT! Mohammed Siraj, who went wicketless in the first innings, strikes early in the second innings as he removes Ravindu Rasantha. Rasantha looks to defend this, but is beaten on the inside edge and is eventually struck LBW.
Sri Lanka XI 11/1 (Lead by 17 runs)
Team India have declared their first innings at 357/6 following Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 142. India thus trail Sri Lanka XI by six runs.
India's injury worries seem to be never-ending with top-order batter Sai Sudharsan being ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a toe injury. He hadn't travelled with the Indian team to Sri Lanka and also missed the ongoing practice match against Sri Lanka XI.
According to the Times of India, India skipper Shubman Gill is unlikely to play in the rest of the practice match against Sri Lanka XI. Gill had suffered a finger injury ahead of the match, and while he is currently doing fine, the team management doesn't want to take any risks.
KL Rahul is leading India in Shubman Gill's absence.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the three-day practice match between India and Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo. India posted 357/6 on the board on the second day, trailing the hosts by six runs. Devdutt Padikkal was the top-scorer with 142 runs, whereas Ravindra Jadeja also played his part with a knock of 63. Stay tuned for more updates.