IND vs SLC XI LIVE Score: Nishan Madushka's 63 guides Sri Lanka Cricket XI to 200/6; India need 207 runs to win

Sri Lanka XI cricket team vs India national cricket team match scorecard: Sri Lanka Cricket XI declared their second innings at a total of 200/6, thanks to Nishan Madushka's knock of 63. India need 207 runs to win with 45 overs left to be played.

Apart from Madushka, Nipun Dananjaya scored 46 runs from 56 deliveries, whereas Anjala Bandara scored 35 runs from 48 deliveries.

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 2/33, whereas Gurnoor Brar finished with figures of 2/37. Mohammed Siraj (1/25) and Prasidh Krishna (1/35), both of whom failed to take a wicket in the first innings, got a wicket each in the second innings.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI match?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels. As far as live streaming is concerned, it will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka XI playing squads

Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2026 schedule