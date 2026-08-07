IND vs SLC XI: Why Shubman Gill sent vice-captain KL Rahul for toss during warm-up game? BCCI shares important update

India captain Shubman Gill missed on Day 1 of the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI on Friday in Colombo after suffering a ring finger injury during a training session on the eve of the encounter. Although India's first Test against Sri Lanka start on August 15, but Gill's injury comes as a fresh blow after the visitors have come without Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar, both of whom are recovering from injuries.
The injury took place during India's fielding session on Thursday. The ball hit the ring finger of Gill, leaving the Indian captain clutching in pain. Gill is being monitored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team and missed Day 1 of the warm-up game as a precautionary measure.
KL Rahul is leading the team in Gill's absence against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the NCC in Colombo. “Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday,” the BCCI said.
"As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence," the statement added.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket XI won the toss and opted to bat. The two-match Test series will get underway with the opening game at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, before the teams move to Colombo for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23 to 27.
India have come without ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the series as the 30-year-old has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. Jammu and Kashmir's Aquib Nabi has been called in as a replacement.
India are also grappling with multiple injury concerns ahead of the series, with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the opening Test with a hamstring issue, while Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.
The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.