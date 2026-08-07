IND vs SLC XI: Why Shubman Gill sent vice-captain KL Rahul for toss during warm-up game? BCCI shares important update

India captain Shubman Gill missed on Day 1 of the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI on Friday in Colombo after suffering a ring finger injury during a training session on the eve of the encounter. Although India's first Test against Sri Lanka start on August 15, but Gill's injury comes as a fresh blow after the visitors have come without Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar, both of whom are recovering from injuries.

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The injury took place during India's fielding session on Thursday. The ball hit the ring finger of Gill, leaving the Indian captain clutching in pain. Gill is being monitored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team and missed Day 1 of the warm-up game as a precautionary measure.

KL Rahul is leading the team in Gill's absence against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the NCC in Colombo. “Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday,” the BCCI said.

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"As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence," the statement added.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for Tests

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI toss update Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket XI won the toss and opted to bat. The two-match Test series will get underway with the opening game at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, before the teams move to Colombo for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23 to 27.

India have come without ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the series as the 30-year-old has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. Jammu and Kashmir's Aquib Nabi has been called in as a replacement.

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India are also grappling with multiple injury concerns ahead of the series, with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the opening Test with a hamstring issue, while Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

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The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in