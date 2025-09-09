IND vs UAE: What happened when India met United Arab Emirates last time in Asia Cup? All you need to know

Defending champions India will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener in Dubai on Wednesday (September 10). Having not played a T20I since February, the Asia Cup 2025 will be India's first in seven months in the shortest format of the game.

India, who are the most successful side in the Asia Cup with eight titles, have been tremendous form in the shortest format of the game since winning the T20 World Cup last year, beating South Africa in the final. In 27 games since then, India won 24 and lost three.

On the other hand, UAE have been impressive in 2025. In 13 T20I so far, the Muhammad Waseem-led side have won six, including a historic 2-1 series victory over higher-ranked Bangladesh. Although UAE lost all their matches in the recently-concluded tri-series, they came close to beating Afghanistan in the final group game, losing by narrow four runs.

India vs UAE head-to-head As far as the head-to-head is concerned, India played UAE only once in T20Is, back in 2016, that too in Asia Cup in Bangladesh. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, UAE managed just 81/9 in 20 overs with Shaiman Anwar top-scoring with 43. Rohan Mustafa was the second-highest top-scorer with 11 while rest of the batters were dismissed for single digits.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets, while the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Pawan Negi, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, all taking one wicket each. In reply, India needed just 10.1 overs to overhaul the target with Rohit Sharma (39), Shikhar Dhawan (16 not out) and Yuvraj Singh (25 not out) contributing to the win.

India's Asia Cup 2025 group fixtires September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai