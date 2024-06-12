IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: India and the United States of America will meet on June 12 in their first-ever encounter in any form of cricket.

India and the United States of America will meet on June 12 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. This will be their first-ever encounter in any form of cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Individually, both the teams have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament. Rohit Sharma’s boys have played 2 games and won both, one against Ireland and the other against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Also Read: IND Vs PAK: Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan after T20 World Cup loss Monank Patel has led the US to two consecutive wins, one against Babar Azam’s Pakistan and the other against Canada. This match will end either team's winning run, provided fans get to watch a complete match. As per predictions, the weather is unlikely to disrupt the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The New York pitch has been batters’ nightmare. The highest score in this ground so far is 137/7 by Canada against Ireland. The lowest score was 77/10 by Sri Lanka against South Africa. India were all out for 119 against Pakistan even though the Men in Blue still managed to defend it successfully.

Also Read: ‘No game awareness’: Wasim Akram lambasts Mohammad Rizwan after IND beat PAK While the uneven bounce seems to have stabilised now, the match is still expected to be a low-scoring affair. Bowlers are likely to play a major role for both teams.

The team winning this match will likely qualify for the next round. The Super 8 will be played among Top 2 teams from each of the 4 groups. If India win this and finish on top of Group A, their first Super 8 match will be against the runner-up of Group D on June 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IND vs USA T20 World Cup match: When and how to watch Star Sports Network will show the T20 World Cup 2024, including the India vs United States match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri comments on Rishabh Pant’s comeback Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The India vs United States T20I match on June 12 will start at 8 PM (India time).

