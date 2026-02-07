IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership rises to over 15.5 crore as India scores 161 runs

Subscribe

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: USA won the toss and decided to take up bowling first against India in the match on Saturday, 7 February 2026. Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership surged to over 15.5 crore as India scored 161/9 in the first innings. Check Live Updates here.

Updated7 Feb 2026, 08:55 PM IST
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: USA won the toss against India and decided to bowl first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, 7 February 2026.
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: USA won the toss against India and decided to bowl first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, 7 February 2026. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: USA, winning the coin toss on Saturday, 7 February 2026, decided to take up bowling first against India in the first innings of the match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

According to the live cricket score data, India has made 161 runs in the first innings, with the loss of nine wickets. The USA is yet to bat in an effort to chase down India's target in the second innings on Saturday.

IND vs USA live viewership

Today's India vs United States of America cricket match was streaming on the Jio Hotstar platform, and as of the ongoing first innings, more than 15.5 crore (155 million) people are streaming the cricket match on the entertainment platform.

People who are looking to watch today's T20 World Cup 2026 match can watch the match at India vs USA Group A clash on Star Sports channels. The match will also be available for people on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Today's team players

India Team: Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

USA team: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (capt), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

Jio Hotstar subscription cost

The Jio Hotstar subscription comes in a total of three plans, two of which are ad-supported plans, and one premium plan without ads. The entertainment platform allows users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.

Mobile plan

The official data suggests that Jio Hotstar ‘mobile’ subscription starts at 79 per month, 149 for 3 months, and 499 for a one-year membership eligible on “one” mobile device. This mobile plan is an ad-supported plan which gives you access to all content except Hollywood, which is available at an add-on charge.

Super plan

Jio Hotstar ‘super’ subscription plan is the second ad-supported plan, which starts at 149 per month, or 349 for two months, or at 1,099 for one year, where users will be able to use two devices to access all content, including Hollywood.

Premium plan

Jio Hotstar's ‘premium’ subscription is an ad-free plan that comes at a cost of 299 per month, or 699 for three months, or 2,199 for one year, giving users the ability to use four devices simultaneously to access content on the streaming platform.

This premium plan is an ad-free entertainment plan, except for ads on live sports events or other shows. Using this plan, the subscribers will be able to have all access to the entire offering at Jio Hotstar's catelogue.

