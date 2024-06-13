IND vs USA T20 World Cup: Arshdeep's pace blitz, Suryakumar-Dube's 72-run stand seal Super-8 spot for Rohit and team
IND vs USA: India won against USA in the T20 World Cup qualifier match with Arshdeep Singh's impressive performance. Suryakuamar Yadav and Shivam Dube's partnership also contributed to the win.
India vs USA: India qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup after a 7-wicket win over the co-hosts USA in the Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on June 12.