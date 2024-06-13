India vs USA: India qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup after a 7-wicket win over the co-hosts USA in the Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on June 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs USA Highlights The big credit for yesterday's win goes to Arshdeep Singh's pace blitz wherein he took 4 wickets. In addition to this, Suryakuamar Yadav and Shivam Dube's 72-run partnership also played a key role in clinching a victory against the US.

Also Read: IND vs USA: Indian fans poke fun at Pakistan as India qualifies for Super 8 – 'Dekh rha hai Shaheen…' | Watch Here's what happened in yesterday's India vs USA qualifier match India won the toss and decided to ball first. During the USA's innings, the team gave a target of 110 with the loss of 8 wickets. During the match, opener Shayan Jahangir was out for a duck. Other players including Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson scored 24, 11, 27, 15 respectively. During the match, the US became the first to be penalised five runs under the new stop-clock rules. They were penalised at the start of the 16th over and instead of needing 35 runs off 30 balls to reach their 111-run target, India's task became 30 off 30 deliveries instead. Despite the defeat, the United States will still qualify for the second round with a win or even a no-result in their final group game against Ireland on Friday.

Also Read: India vs USA: Why USA was given 'stop-clock penalty' at the T20 World Cup qualifier | Explained During India's innings, it was surely a hard-fight for India. Openers Rohit Shamra and Virat Kohli were out on 3 and 0 respectively. Rishabh Pant scored 18 off 20 balls. However, the 72-run partnership between Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav led India to beat USA by 7 wickets.

While speaking during the post-match presentation, Captain Rohit Sharma said, “It is a big relief, playing cricket here wasn't easy. We had to stick through till the end in all 3 games. Will take a lot of confidence from these wins."

