Fans of the Indian Cricket team celebrated in New York after India beat the United States by 7 wickets in the group A match, and India qualified for Super 8 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Many on social media lauded Indian-born USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and India's pacer Arshdeep Singh. Several users poked fun at Pakistan team which faced two back-to-back defeats against co-host United States of America and India.

India defeated the USA by 7 wickets and entered the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2024. Suryakumar Yadav's half-century and Arshdeep Singh's 4-wicket spell saved India's first game against the US, which gave a strong fight.

"The match was very good. India played really well. The US is a very good team... They are very competitive. But India showed a very real spirit...," Suhas, a fan of the Indian Cricket team, told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan fan said, “I sold my tractor for $3000 to watch the India vs Pakistan match, in which we lost. I was very disappointed... Surya has won my heart today. Tractor ke paise India ne vasool karva diye."

Following the match, a meme fest ensued as Indian fans rejoiced in their team's massive victory. Some even poked fun at Pakistan team, which lost last Sunday's match to India. "Dekh humare Abba kaise jitate hai slow pitch par, [See, how are father win even on the slow pitch]" a meme said.

"Dekh rha hai Shaheen, kaise humko World Cup se bhara karne ki planning chal rhi hai…[Are you watching Shaheen Afridi, how is the plan o oust us from the World Cup is working out]," another user posted.

"Afghanistan and India Always help to Pak team in the cricket Big events," a user posted.

One of the few memes praising Saurabh Netravalkar read, “Office se kuch ki din leave le kar ache achho ko unki aukat dikhadi."

Some users chose 'Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma' snippet to describe "Post-Match Scene".

Another social media user praised Arshdeep Singh, while posting a video of a kid dancing his heart out on a stage.

India Vs USA T20 World Cup

India was in early trouble in its chase as Indian-born medium pacer Saurabh Netravalkar continued his golden run for the Americans. After bowling the co-hosts to the upset over Pakistan, he celebrated the wickets of Indian superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Kohli was caught behind for a golden duck — dismissed off the first delivery he faced — in what surely will become a career highlight for Netravalkar. Sharma fell to a slower delivery after just 3 runs, as Netravalkar finished with 2-18 in four overs.

Rishabh Pant scored 18 off 20 balls batting at number three, but was bowled off an Ali Khan delivery that slowed low. India was down to 39-3 in 7.3 overs with the US raising visions of an even bigger shock.

India crossed 50 only after 11 overs. But the chase was given a boost when five penalty runs were awarded after the 15th over, with the US guilty of running the clock past 60 seconds between overs on three separate occasions.

Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten half-century and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh claimed a career-best 4-9 as India defeated the United States by seven wickets to reach the T20 World Cup second round on Wednesday.

USA's performance

In the matches played so far, the USA has played some really fine cricket in their debut World Cup. First, they blew Canada away by pulling off a 195-run chase in the tournament opener with 14 balls left. Then, they almost pulled off a run-chase of 160 runs against Pakistan, but the match was tied and USA won the game in the 'Super Over' while defending 19 runs.

Despite the defeat, the United States are still well-placed to join India in the Super Eights as they have four points while Pakistan and Canada are on two with a game each to play.

(With inputs from agencies)

