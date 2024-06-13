IND vs USA: Indian fans poke fun at Pakistan as India qualifies for Super 8 – ‘Dekh rha hai Shaheen…’ | Watch
IND vs USA T20 World Cup: India beat the United States by 7 wickets in the group A match, and India qualified for Super 8 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Here's how Indian fans reacted on social media.
Fans of the Indian Cricket team celebrated in New York after India beat the United States by 7 wickets in the group A match, and India qualified for Super 8 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Many on social media lauded Indian-born USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and India's pacer Arshdeep Singh. Several users poked fun at Pakistan team which faced two back-to-back defeats against co-host United States of America and India.