IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Arshdeep vs Hope, Abhishek vs Akeal & more - 5 player match-ups to watch out for today in Lucknow

Fresh from their Asian Games 2026 gold medal on October 3 in Japan, the Indian team got little recovery time as they take on West Indies in te first of five T20Is on Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The series will also be a big test of Shreyas Iyer's captaincy against a proper T20I side as he has the West Indies is considered a powerhouse in the format having won the T20 World Cup twice in 2012 and 2016.

Under Iyer's leadership, India lost to Ireland and England in the shortest format, but have since then notched up T20I series wins against lower-ranked nations like Zimbabwe and Afghanistan before leading the Men in Blue to the Asian Games gold medal.

But India will hold an edge over the West Indies as they defeated the Caribbeans in nine out of the last 10 games at home. With entertainment on offer from both sides, let's take a look at some of the player match-ups ahead of the first game of the series.

Abhishek Sharma vs Akeal Hosein India's biggest powerplay weapon is certainly Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander will be looking to attack from ball one, thus setting a platform for others to come. Having said that, West Indies too have their own weapon to counter Abhishek in the form of left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein. While Hosein strategises his bowling with tight lengths and quick pace through the air to restrict aggressive openers, the Indian opener targets long-on and mid-wicket against spin.

Sanju Samson & Ishan Kishan vs Gudakesh Motie With Gautam Gambhir back at helm, Sanju Samson will once again return to the top of the batting order. Both Samson and Ishan Kishan are good players of spin. At the Ekana Stadium, which is known to assist left-arm slow bowlers, Gudakesh Motie's flight and subtle speed variations will certainly be a test for the likes of Samson and Kishan.

Shimron Hetmyer & Rovman Powell vs Kuldeep Yadav The best battle of the lot. Returning to the side, West Indies will bank on power-hitters Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell in the middle overs to take the game away from India. But that won't be east as it seems as Kuldeep Yadav's slow-loopy wrist-spin and sharp wrong-uns have traditionally caused problems for Caribbean power-hitters.

Not to forget, Ekana is Kuldeep's home-ground and the left-arm chinaman will prove to be lethal if they try to target the straight boundaries.

Shai Hope vs Arshdeep Singh Fresh from a match-winning 162 in the third ODI, Shai Hope will be looking to continue his form in the first T20I and stable the foundation on top of the batting order. But the West Indies skipper will have Arshdeep Singh in front, whose ability to swing the new ball back into right-handers have caused problems in the past.

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