IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Arshdeep vs Hope, Abhishek vs Akeal & more - 5 player match-ups to watch out for today in Lucknow

Fresh from their Asian Games 2026 gold medal on October 3 in Japan, the Indian team got little recovery time as they take on West Indies in te first of five T20Is on Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The series will also be a big test of Shreyas Iyer's captaincy against a proper T20I side as he has the West Indies is considered a powerhouse in the format having won the T20 World Cup twice in 2012 and 2016.

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Under Iyer's leadership, India lost to Ireland and England in the shortest format, but have since then notched up T20I series wins against lower-ranked nations like Zimbabwe and Afghanistan before leading the Men in Blue to the Asian Games gold medal.

But India will hold an edge over the West Indies as they defeated the Caribbeans in nine out of the last 10 games at home. With entertainment on offer from both sides, let's take a look at some of the player match-ups ahead of the first game of the series.

Abhishek Sharma vs Akeal Hosein India's biggest powerplay weapon is certainly Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander will be looking to attack from ball one, thus setting a platform for others to come. Having said that, West Indies too have their own weapon to counter Abhishek in the form of left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein. While Hosein strategises his bowling with tight lengths and quick pace through the air to restrict aggressive openers, the Indian opener targets long-on and mid-wicket against spin.

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Sanju Samson & Ishan Kishan vs Gudakesh Motie With Gautam Gambhir back at helm, Sanju Samson will once again return to the top of the batting order. Both Samson and Ishan Kishan are good players of spin. At the Ekana Stadium, which is known to assist left-arm slow bowlers, Gudakesh Motie's flight and subtle speed variations will certainly be a test for the likes of Samson and Kishan.

Shimron Hetmyer & Rovman Powell vs Kuldeep Yadav The best battle of the lot. Returning to the side, West Indies will bank on power-hitters Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell in the middle overs to take the game away from India. But that won't be east as it seems as Kuldeep Yadav's slow-loopy wrist-spin and sharp wrong-uns have traditionally caused problems for Caribbean power-hitters.

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Not to forget, Ekana is Kuldeep's home-ground and the left-arm chinaman will prove to be lethal if they try to target the straight boundaries.

Shai Hope vs Arshdeep Singh Fresh from a match-winning 162 in the third ODI, Shai Hope will be looking to continue his form in the first T20I and stable the foundation on top of the batting order. But the West Indies skipper will have Arshdeep Singh in front, whose ability to swing the new ball back into right-handers have caused problems in the past.

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Shivam Dube vs Romario Shepherd & Matthew Forde After his heroics with the bat towards the end against Pakistan, Shivam Dube will once again be tasked for those extra runs at the end. The Indian all-rounder will look to target the seamers in the last five overs. Having said that, Dube will have the likes of Romario Shepherd and Matthew Forde in front, who rely heavily on off-cutters and wide yorkers on surface-holding tracks like Lucknow.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in