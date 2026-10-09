Subscribe

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Why batting second will be wiser for team winning toss at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi today? Explained

India have played a total of four T20Is in Ranchi, winning three and losing one. In those matches, India opted to chase after winning the toss and won two matches. 

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Oct 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Will India captain Shreyas Iyer chose to chase against West Indies in second T20I if he wins the toss in Ranchi?
Will India captain Shreyas Iyer chose to chase against West Indies in second T20I if he wins the toss in Ranchi? (PTI)
AI Quick Read

As winter chills starts to settle in across Ranchi, dew is likely to play a major role during the second T20I between India and West Indies on Friday at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium. Led by Shreyas Iyer's match-winning hundred, India are coming into the second T20I with a mammoth eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first game.

Advertisement

During India's training sessions on the eve of the game, a thick layer of dew was visible along the sidelines, thus raising the prospect of difficult bowling conditions as the match progresses. The match starts at 7 PM IST, and certainly, the toss will play a huge role in the outcome of the game.

Also Read | IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma eyes Suryakumar Yadav’s 1164-ball record

The pitch is expected to be another good batting surface as the batting-loaded India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Why teams would want to bat second in Ranchi?

Ranchi has hosted just four T20Is with India as the host nation. Among the four, India won the toss in three and opted to chase in the games, which were played in October, November and January - the months when the dew falls in due to winter chills. The only game where India batted first after losing the toss was against Sri Lanka in February.

Advertisement

During this time of the year where dew plays an important role in Ranchi, captains prefer to bowl first as it helps his or her bowlers to exploit any early seam or bounce with the new ball when conditions are dry. In the second innings, the ball gets wet because of the dew, thus making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball in wet and skiddy conditions.

Advertisement

Batters find it easy in the second innings to time the ball as it gets slippery and skid-friendly under lights and travels faster than in normal conditions.

Also Read | India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate in third ODI

India's T20I record in Ranchi

Opposition TossBatResultWinning MarginDate
Sri LankaLost1stWonBy 69 runsFebruary 2016
AustraliaWon2ndWonBy 9 wicketsOctober 2019
New ZealandWon2ndWonBy 7 wicketsNovember 2021
New ZealandWon2ndLostBy 21 runsJanuary 2023

India vs West Indies predicted XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma wait in dinner queue in Japan | Viral video

West Indies: Shai Hope (c&wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer/Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIND vs WI 2nd T20I: Why batting second will be wiser for team winning toss at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi today? Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts