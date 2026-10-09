IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Why batting second will be wiser for team winning toss at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi today? Explained

As winter chills starts to settle in across Ranchi, dew is likely to play a major role during the second T20I between India and West Indies on Friday at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium. Led by Shreyas Iyer's match-winning hundred, India are coming into the second T20I with a mammoth eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first game.

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During India's training sessions on the eve of the game, a thick layer of dew was visible along the sidelines, thus raising the prospect of difficult bowling conditions as the match progresses. The match starts at 7 PM IST, and certainly, the toss will play a huge role in the outcome of the game.

The pitch is expected to be another good batting surface as the batting-loaded India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Why teams would want to bat second in Ranchi? Ranchi has hosted just four T20Is with India as the host nation. Among the four, India won the toss in three and opted to chase in the games, which were played in October, November and January - the months when the dew falls in due to winter chills. The only game where India batted first after losing the toss was against Sri Lanka in February.

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During this time of the year where dew plays an important role in Ranchi, captains prefer to bowl first as it helps his or her bowlers to exploit any early seam or bounce with the new ball when conditions are dry. In the second innings, the ball gets wet because of the dew, thus making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball in wet and skiddy conditions.

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Batters find it easy in the second innings to time the ball as it gets slippery and skid-friendly under lights and travels faster than in normal conditions.

India's T20I record in Ranchi

Opposition Toss Bat Result Winning Margin Date Sri Lanka Lost 1st Won By 69 runs February 2016 Australia Won 2nd Won By 9 wickets October 2019 New Zealand Won 2nd Won By 7 wickets November 2021 New Zealand Won 2nd Lost By 21 runs January 2023

India vs West Indies predicted XIs India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope (c&wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer/Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in