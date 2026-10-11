IND vs WI 3rd T20I: From Axar Patel to Arshdeep Singh—3 Indians who have most to prove in Indore after Ranchi loss

India's six-wicket defeat to West Indies in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday exposed concerns relating to the bowling unit despite a promising batting display. Having been asked to bat first, India rode on Sanju Samson's knock of 82 to post 249/5 from 20 overs.

He was supported by knocks from Ishan Kishan (43), skipper Shreyas Iyer (40) and Tilak Varma (44 not out). However, despite all the effort from the batters, the Indian bowlers conceded way too many runs as Shai Hope's 102 powered West Indies to a six-wicket win.

The defeat meant that the five-match T20I series is now level 1-1, after India had clinched an eight-wicket win in the first T20I in Lucknow.

The defeat has also left the Men in Blue with a lot to improve upon as they look to regain a 2-1 lead. However, that will be easier said than done as West Indies, especially their skipper Shai Hope, cannot be taken lightly.

We take a look at three India players with the most to prove following the loss in the second T20I. The third T20I will be played in Indore on Sunday.

Axar Patel Spinner Axar Patel endured a difficult outing in the second T20I against West Indies, finishing with figures of 0/63 from just 3.3 overs. His economy rate of 18 runs per over was the highest among India’s bowlers in the innings, as the West Indies batters repeatedly found ways to score freely against him.

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The left-arm spinner was particularly expensive against Rutherford, who scored 22 runs off the six deliveries he faced from Axar. With Hope and Rutherford building momentum during the chase, India struggled to find a way to slow the scoring rate.

Axar’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an important component of India’s T20I setup.

However, his bowling figures in Ranchi highlighted the challenge of containing aggressive batters on a surface that offered little margin for error. He will need to find better control over his lengths and scoring opportunities when India return to action in the third T20I on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep Singh will be looking to make a stronger impact with the ball after enduring wicketless figures of 0/45 in the second T20I.

Arshdeep's performance will be particularly relevant to India's plans in the remaining matches, given his role as a frontline left-arm seamer. His ability to bowl at different stages of an innings offers India a variation in their pace attack, but the Ranchi outing highlighted the challenge of containing batters who consistently attack.

Shivam Dube Shivam Dube endured a difficult evening with both bat and ball. Promoted to No. 4 in India's batting order, the left-hander managed just seven runs off 10 deliveries before being bowled by Roston Chase.

View full Image View full Image India's Shivam Dube conceded 30 runs from just two overs without taking a wicket in the second T20I against West Indies. ( ANI Pic Service )

His dismissal came during a crucial phase after India had lost Ishan Kishan, leaving the middle order with work to do to maintain the scoring rate.

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Dube also conceded 30 runs in his two overs without taking a wicket, at an economy rate of 15. His bowling failed to provide India with a breakthrough or an economical option during the West Indies' aggressive chase.