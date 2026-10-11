IND vs WI 3rd T20I probable playing XIs: When & where to watch on TV & online? Indore pitch report & H2H

Bowlers will have to pull up their socks as another bat vs bat contest is most like when India take on West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore in the third T20I on Sunday. The Holkar Stadium has been a batting paradise traditionally and if the recent forms of both teams are to go by, another 500-run contest won't come as a surprise.

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As many as 501 runs were scored in the second T20I in Ranchi with the West Indies scaling down India's massive 250-run target with more than an over to spare. The flat decks and short boundaries would bring a smile to the batters of both camps. Execution across departments will be crucial.

India will also be wary of Shai Hope's form at the top of the order as the West Indies captain has peeled off two centuries on this visit, displaying incredible form and skills to keep his team in contention against the home side's batting might in their backyard.

For India, it would be another excellent test of finding solutions and execution with the ball, with dew also expected to play its part.

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India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match details

Match India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Venue Holkar Stadium, Indore Time 7 PM IST Date October 11, 2026

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Indore pitch report The Holkar Stadium in Indore have always assisted the batters, with 200 being the average first-innings score. Statistically, in six of the eight innings played at this venue, yielded scores of 170-plus. Only twice the teams failed to cross the 150-mark - Sri Lanka's 142/9 in 2020 and India's 144/3 in 2020. The boundaries are 56 metres square and 68 metres straight.

Also Read | Shai Hope takes cheeky dig at Shubman Gill after Windies level T20I series 1-1

Rohit Sharma's 43-ball 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017 is the highest individual score on this ground. In the last competitive t20 fixture at this ground, Gujarat scored 251 against Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament in 2024. There is no forecast of rain.

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Where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I? Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner of the India vs West Indies T20I series. The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Hindi and English SD and HD channels. Viewers can also also watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Tamil, Telegu and Malaylam languages. Live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs West Indies T20I head-to-head India have played West Indies 33 times in the shortest format, with the Men in Blue winning 21 games. West Indies won 11 matches, while one match ended in no result. On Indian soil, India have won 10 out of 13 matches played against the Caribbean side.

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Matches 33 India won 21 West Indies won 11 No Result 1

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I probable XIs India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube/Nitish Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Also Read | IND vs WI 2nd T20I Highlights: Shai Hope powers West Indies to record chase

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in