IND vs WI 3rd T20I in Indore today: What should be India's ploy to stop West Indies' Shai Hope? Strategies explained

Shai Hope has been absolute menace for the Indian team. The West Indies captain has shown remarkable consistency in their ongoing tour of India so far, smashing three hundreds - two in winning causes - across T20Is and ODIs. With the IPL 2027 auction coming in less than two month's time, Hope strengthened his case for the franchises with his batting heroics.

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His latest statement came in Ranchi in the second T20I on Thursday, when Hope struck his second T20I hundred off just 45 balls to spearhead the West Indies' record chase of 250 against India, sealing a victory with nine balls to spare and levelling the five-match series 1-1.

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It was the West Indies' highest successful chase in T20 internationals and the highest successful run-chase against India in the format. Earlier, Hope ha scored a hundred in the first T20I. His highlight of the tour came in in the third ODI, where the right-hander's 162 not out led the visitors to a successful 352-run chase.

Batting paradise at Holkar Stadium Hope would be licking his hands when he comes on to bat at the Holkar Stadium in Indore in the third T20I. With shorter boundaries on offer and the kind of form he is in, Hope will be aiming to carry on his momentum with the bat and put on another spectacular display with the willow.

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Hope's latest exploits carry added significance given the criticism he has faced over his strike rate, particularly in T20 cricket. Having played just one IPL season, for Delhi Capitals in 2024, he went gone unsold thereafter.

His strike rate also came under scrutiny during the T20 World Cup 2026, particularly against India, when he scored 32 off 33 balls at the top of the order as the West Indies posted 195/4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India chased down the target with four balls to spare.

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What India need to do to stop Shai Hope? There is no secret that Indian bowlers have struggled to contain Hope in the last four games - second and third ODIs, and first and second T20Is. Without Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian bowlers against West Indies across formats looked bleak, causing a major headache for Gautam Gambhir.

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In all of Hope's hundred, the Indian bowlers were guilty of giving Hope space to play his shots. If not dismissed early in Indore, Hope might once again punish the hosts at the batting-friendly Holkar Stadium.

Hope loves to pick up lengths off his on his back foot and go over the cover fielder. For the Indian bowlers, they should stick to their line and length and aim around Hope's hips, thus cutting down any room for the West Indies skipper. Anything pitched outside the off-stump, especially in the powerplay, Hope would dispatch them to the boundaries.

Another option for the Indian bowlers is to bowl slow to Hope as that would limit his boundary options. For fast bowlers like Mayank Yadav or Arshdeep Singh, they would target pitching the deliveries close to his body which will force him for awkward pulls, which might induce a top edge.

Hope has struggled considerably against spinners. In three of his dismissals in five games on the tour so far, Hope has been dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav (twice) and Naman Dhir. For instance, Kuldeep's left-arm wrist-spin while taking the ball away from his hitting arc forced Hope into two dismissals.

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It would be interesting to see how Hope counters India in Indore.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in