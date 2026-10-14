IND vs WI 4th T20I: LIVE streaming details, probable playing XIs, head-to-head record and more

India will hope to seal the five-match T20I series against West Indies when the two teams play in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The series began with the Men in Blue clinching an eight-wicket win in the first T20I in Lucknow, before failing to defend a total of 249/5 as skipper Shai Hope starred with an unbeaten 102 in West Indies' six-wicket win in Ranchi.
India regained a 2-1 series lead in the third T20I in Indore by defending a total of 223. West Indies managed to post just 209/7 on the board in 20 overs.
India will need to be wary of the West Indies' power hitters. While Hope and Sherfane Rutherford (84) were the standout performers in the second T20I, Kamil Pooran (42) and Shimron Hetmyer (43) stepped up in the third T20I.
Even though the duo failed to register 50s, it goes on to show the depth in the West Indies' batting, as someone or the other has stepped up every time.
|Match
|India vs West Indies 4th T20I
|Venue
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Time
|7 PM IST
|Date
|October 14, 2026
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is traditionally a batting-friendly venue, but a recently relaid pitch adds uncertainty ahead of the fourth T20I. The surface could offer batters good scoring opportunities, although the extent of assistance available to bowlers remains unclear.
Hyderabad has witnessed high-scoring T20 internationals, with India posting 297/6 against Bangladesh in 2024, the highest total at the venue in the format. Dew could also influence the contest during the second innings, potentially making bowling difficult and giving the chasing side an advantage.
The fourth T20I between India and West Indies will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network TV channels in both SD and HD formats.
Fans will be able to watch the match in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar app and website.
India and West Indies have played 34 T20Is against each other so far, with the Men in Blue winning 22 of these matches. West Indies have managed to win just 11 matches, whereas one match has ended in a no result.
|Matches
|34
|India won
|22
|West Indies won
|11
|No Result
|1
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
West Indies: Shai Hope (c/wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.