IND vs WI 5th T20I Bengaluru weather: Will rain play spoilsport in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return at Chinnaswamy today?

Rain might play a spoilsport during Bhuvneshwar Kumar's possible India return on Saturday evening during the Men in Blue's fifth and final T20I against West Indies the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Having last represented India in 2022, Bhuvneshwar was added in the squad for the series-decider as a cover to pacer Arshdeep Singh.

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Notably, Bhuvneshwar is already in the Indian T20I squad for the New Zealand tour that was announced earlier in the month. Arshdeep sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder while batting during the fourth T20I on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar added to squad for 5th T20I as Arshdeep suffers injury

Keeping in mind the upcoming New Zealand tour, the Indian think-tank might not risk Arshdeep, paving the way for the 36-year-old "local" lad. Bhuvneshwar plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran picked up 45 wickets in last two seasons, thus playing a crucial role in RBC's back-to-back title-winning campaigns.

Bengaluru weather on October 17, 2026 But the weather doesn't look bright in Bengaluru on October 17, with the series on the line. According to Accuweather.com, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in the evening, especially just before the start of the game at 7 PM IST, with a cloud cover.

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The timing of the showers will be crucial. Based on the weather update, the thunderstorm starts at around 4 PM, with the chances of rain also rising as it gets closer to the start of the match. In all probability, there is a high chance of the toss getting delayed as well as the start of the game.

Although the drainage system at the Chinnaswamy is one of the best in the country, persistent rain could lead to an abandonment, thus resulting in both India and West Indies sharing the series which is locked at 2-2 after four thrilling encounters. The evening forecast says, there is a cloud cover of 99% with 85% chances of precipitation.

Bengaluru weather on October 17, 2026

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The temperature will drop down to around 22 degrees, with the weather being “cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms.” Both India and West Indies players would be hoping for a clear weather for the series decider.

India's updated squad for 5th T20I vs West Indies India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in