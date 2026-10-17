IND vs WI 5th T20I Bengaluru weather: Will rain play spoilsport in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return at Chinnaswamy today?

Rain might play a spoilsport during Bhuvneshwar Kumar's possible India return on Saturday evening during the Men in Blue's fifth and final T20I against West Indies the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Having last represented India in 2022, Bhuvneshwar was added in the squad for the series-decider as a cover to pacer Arshdeep Singh.
Notably, Bhuvneshwar is already in the Indian T20I squad for the New Zealand tour that was announced earlier in the month. Arshdeep sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder while batting during the fourth T20I on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery.
Keeping in mind the upcoming New Zealand tour, the Indian think-tank might not risk Arshdeep, paving the way for the 36-year-old "local" lad. Bhuvneshwar plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran picked up 45 wickets in last two seasons, thus playing a crucial role in RBC's back-to-back title-winning campaigns.
But the weather doesn't look bright in Bengaluru on October 17, with the series on the line. According to Accuweather.com, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in the evening, especially just before the start of the game at 7 PM IST, with a cloud cover.
The timing of the showers will be crucial. Based on the weather update, the thunderstorm starts at around 4 PM, with the chances of rain also rising as it gets closer to the start of the match. In all probability, there is a high chance of the toss getting delayed as well as the start of the game.
Although the drainage system at the Chinnaswamy is one of the best in the country, persistent rain could lead to an abandonment, thus resulting in both India and West Indies sharing the series which is locked at 2-2 after four thrilling encounters. The evening forecast says, there is a cloud cover of 99% with 85% chances of precipitation.
The temperature will drop down to around 22 degrees, with the weather being “cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms.” Both India and West Indies players would be hoping for a clear weather for the series decider.
India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.