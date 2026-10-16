IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar named in India squad for 5th T20I as Arshdeep Singh suffers shoulder injury

India have suffered a setback as pacer Arshdeep Singh has sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder ahead of the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday.
As a result, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the squad for the series decider. Saturday's match will be a winner-takes-all affair with the series level at 2-2.
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery," the BCCI said via an official press release on Friday.