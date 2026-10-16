IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar named in India squad for 5th T20I as Arshdeep Singh suffers shoulder injury

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played a T20I for India in November 2022 against New Zealand in New Zealand. 

PN Vishnu
Published16 Oct 2026, 02:51 PM IST
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India in November 2022 during a T20I against New Zealand.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India in November 2022 during a T20I against New Zealand. (HT_PRINT)

India have suffered a setback as pacer Arshdeep Singh has sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder ahead of the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday.

As a result, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the squad for the series decider. Saturday's match will be a winner-takes-all affair with the series level at 2-2.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery," the BCCI said via an official press release on Friday.

More to follow

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

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HomeSportsCricket NewsIND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar named in India squad for 5th T20I as Arshdeep Singh suffers shoulder injury
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