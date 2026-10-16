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IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar named in India squad for 5th T20I as Arshdeep Singh suffers shoulder injury

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played a T20I for India in November 2022 against New Zealand in New Zealand. 

PN Vishnu
Published16 Oct 2026, 02:51 PM IST
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India in November 2022 during a T20I against New Zealand.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India in November 2022 during a T20I against New Zealand. (HT_PRINT)
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India have suffered a setback as pacer Arshdeep Singh has sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder ahead of the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday.

As a result, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the squad for the series decider. Saturday's match will be a winner-takes-all affair with the series level at 2-2.

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"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery," the BCCI said via an official press release on Friday.

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PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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HomeSportsCricket NewsIND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar named in India squad for 5th T20I as Arshdeep Singh suffers shoulder injury
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