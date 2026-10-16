IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar named in India squad for 5th T20I as Arshdeep Singh suffers shoulder injury

India have suffered a setback as pacer Arshdeep Singh has sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder ahead of the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday.
As a result, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the squad for the series decider. Saturday's match will be a winner-takes-all affair with the series level at 2-2.
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery," the BCCI said via an official press release on Friday.
More to follow