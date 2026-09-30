IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma draw attention as Shubman Gill's India eye series victory

India national cricket team vs west Indies national cricket team match scorecard: The temperature may be soaring and the popularity of ODI cricket may have waned, but there is little chance of Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium being short on emotion when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk out in India colours for what could be their final appearance on Wednesday.
The craze went a notch up after Kohli's match-winning hundred in the first game in Thiruvananthapuram. Barsapara has hosted international cricket regularly. The last ODI here was played ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Yet Wednesday's 2 PM IST start, even with the Guwahati rising heat potentially testing the crowd, promises to be different.
Kohli's last ODI appearance in Guwahati came against Sri Lanka, when he scored his 45th ODI century. Now, after recently smashing his 55th ODI hundred, the euphoria surrounding the former India captain has reached a crescendo. And with Kohli and Rohit both expected to play their final ODI World Cup in 2027, their appearance in Guwahati carries the weight of a farewell, even if the actual goodbye is still some distance away.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs West Indies ODI series. The India vs West Indies ODI series will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on SonyLIV.
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar
West Indies: Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie/Vitel Lawes, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph
Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be playing his 100th ODI today. The milestone match could also witness KL, one of India's most reliable and versatile ODI batters, complete his 10,000 run-mark as he stands just 35 runs away from it. With this, he could become the 15th Indian batter to reach the coveted five-figure milestone in international cricket. Currently, KL has scored 9,965 runs in 241 appearances for India at an average of 40.50, with 22 centuries and 63 fifties and a best score of 199.
In the first game, Virat Kohli celebrated his return with a 55th ODI hundred. The star batter scored 139 not out off 88 balls, including 10 fours and nine sixes, as India finished its successful chase on 300/2 in 41.4 overs. In doing so, Kohli also became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) to reach the 15,000-run mark in ODIs. Skipper Shubman Gill scored 110 off 108 as India registered an easy win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Earlier, West Indies had scored 295-7 in 50 overs after being put into bat.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Guwahati today.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.