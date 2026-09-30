IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma draw attention as Shubman Gill's India eye series victory

India national cricket team vs west Indies national cricket team match scorecard: The temperature may be soaring and the popularity of ODI cricket may have waned, but there is little chance of Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium being short on emotion when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk out in India colours for what could be their final appearance on Wednesday.

The craze went a notch up after Kohli's match-winning hundred in the first game in Thiruvananthapuram. Barsapara has hosted international cricket regularly. The last ODI here was played ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Yet Wednesday's 2 PM IST start, even with the Guwahati rising heat potentially testing the crowd, promises to be different.

Kohli's last ODI appearance in Guwahati came against Sri Lanka, when he scored his 45th ODI century. Now, after recently smashing his 55th ODI hundred, the euphoria surrounding the former India captain has reached a crescendo. And with Kohli and Rohit both expected to play their final ODI World Cup in 2027, their appearance in Guwahati carries the weight of a farewell, even if the actual goodbye is still some distance away.

Where to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs West Indies ODI series. The India vs West Indies ODI series will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on SonyLIV.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar

West Indies: Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie/Vitel Lawes, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph