IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill opts to bowl after winning toss, J&K's Auqib Nabi makes India debut

India national cricket team vs west Indies national cricket team match scorecard: India opted to bowl against the West Indies in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday after Shubman Gill won the toss. Pacer Auqib Nabi was handed his debut cap for India.
He made into the playing eleven in place of Nitish Reddy. The West Indies made as many as four changes. Earlier, West Indies lost Justin Greaves due to injury, who had scored a hundred in the first game. India lead series 1-0.
For West Indies, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Vitel Lawes and Shamar Joseph came in the playing XI replacing Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie & Jewel Andrew.
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West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
Shai Hope: Yeah, definitely would have fielded as well. [On West Indies' record as a chasing side and the challenge of batting first] Yeah, for sure. You know, coin toss is a 50-50 chance, and regardless of what happens, we got to do well. So we've got another opportunity today to put some runs on the board and try to get a good score and give our bowlers something to defend. [On whether West Indies were around 20 runs short in the first ODI after being on course for 320 at one stage] Yeah, probably a bit more runs than that, to be fair. But yeah, just about understanding and identifying the areas we need to improve and finding ways to get better at them as quickly as we can. You know, it's not much of a big turnaround between games. So it's about, you know, going out there, putting your best foot forward and finding the right solutions to win games. [On what he makes of the surface now that West Indies are batting first] It looks pretty good. I just think it'll probably do a little bit to start, but we just got to assess quickly and then see what a good score would be at the back end. [On changes to the XI] Yeah, we've got four changes, and not gonna hurt my head with all of them today, so you guys are going to see that on the graphic (*smiles*).
Shubman Gill: We're gonna bowl first. [On the Guwahati surface and the extra grass compared to the previous venue] Yeah, a bit more grass, and looks a little bit patchy at times. So I think there'll be a little bit more for the fast bowlers initially. [On whether he was happy with India's performance in the last game] Yeah, definitely. I think it was, after being put under pressure in the first 20-25 overs, the way we came back was really good. And I think it's even more humid and even more hotter here, so I think it's gonna be a good challenge for our fast bowlers. [On the importance of fielding standards in this format] Yeah, definitely. I think the intensity in the field in the middle overs is what dictates the game, and I think that is one area where I thought we could have been a little bit better in the last game. So hopefully I think this game is going to be a bit better. [On India's strong top order and everyone being in good form in the last game] Yeah, I think everyone looked well. Even Rohit bhai was looking in good touch, so hopefully it's gonna be another good game for us. [On changes to India's XI] We've got one change - Auqib Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish.
Time for the toss! Indian captain Shubman Gill wins the toss and opt to bowl first. For India, Auqib Nabi makes his debut, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Rohit Sharma will be eyeing another incredible outing in Guwahati. He is just 73 runs away from becoming the third Indian to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs. Currently, the 39-year-old sits at 11,927 runs in 289 ODIs. In his two outings here, Rohit has scored 235 runs in two innings at an average of 235.00 and a strike rate of 127.71, with a century and a fifty. His best score is a 117-ball 152* against West Indies way back in 2018.
After setting the stage at Thiruvananthapuram on fire with a 88-ball 139*, Virat Kohli will be aiming to continue his red-hot ODI in Assam. Virat has featured in three ODIs at Assam, having scored centuries in all of them. In three matches here, the 37-year-old has scored 358 runs at an average of 119.33 and a strike rate of 120.13, with a best score of 140.
West Indies opener Justin Greaves has been ruled out of the second ODI against India in Guwahati after sustaining a calf injury during the opening match of the series. The all-rounder was seen struggling with his movement during his innings and called for medical attention multiple times. Despite discomfort, Greaves continued his knock and reached the three-figure mark before being dismissed by Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He did not take part in West Indies' fielding innings after his dismissal.
The 31-year-old is also doubtful for the third ODI scheduled to be played on October 3, leaving the West Indies team management with selection concerns ahead of the remaining matches.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be playing his 100th ODI today. The milestone match could also witness KL, one of India's most reliable and versatile ODI batters, complete his 10,000 run-mark as he stands just 35 runs away from it. With this, he could become the 15th Indian batter to reach the coveted five-figure milestone in international cricket. Currently, KL has scored 9,965 runs in 241 appearances for India at an average of 40.50, with 22 centuries and 63 fifties and a best score of 199.
In the first game, Virat Kohli celebrated his return with a 55th ODI hundred. The star batter scored 139 not out off 88 balls, including 10 fours and nine sixes, as India finished its successful chase on 300/2 in 41.4 overs. In doing so, Kohli also became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) to reach the 15,000-run mark in ODIs. Skipper Shubman Gill scored 110 off 108 as India registered an easy win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Earlier, West Indies had scored 295-7 in 50 overs after being put into bat.
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