IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill opts to bowl after winning toss, J&K's Auqib Nabi makes India debut

India vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score: What did Shai Hope say at toss?

Shai Hope: Yeah, definitely would have fielded as well. [On West Indies' record as a chasing side and the challenge of batting first] Yeah, for sure. You know, coin toss is a 50-50 chance, and regardless of what happens, we got to do well. So we've got another opportunity today to put some runs on the board and try to get a good score and give our bowlers something to defend. [On whether West Indies were around 20 runs short in the first ODI after being on course for 320 at one stage] Yeah, probably a bit more runs than that, to be fair. But yeah, just about understanding and identifying the areas we need to improve and finding ways to get better at them as quickly as we can. You know, it's not much of a big turnaround between games. So it's about, you know, going out there, putting your best foot forward and finding the right solutions to win games. [On what he makes of the surface now that West Indies are batting first] It looks pretty good. I just think it'll probably do a little bit to start, but we just got to assess quickly and then see what a good score would be at the back end. [On changes to the XI] Yeah, we've got four changes, and not gonna hurt my head with all of them today, so you guys are going to see that on the graphic (*smiles*).