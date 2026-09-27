IND vs WI Live Score, 1st ODI: Focus on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India start build-up for 2027 World Cup

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: India will take on West Indies in the first of three ODIs, starting on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. Certainly, the focus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are returning after England series.

Meanwhile, there will be some selection headaches for Indian captain Shubman Gill. With several first-team players missing due to Asian Games 2026 duty in Japan. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan are missing from the ODI series due to Asian Games.

For West Indies, they aim to secure a perfect combination and consistency leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup qualifiers. After not qualifying for the 2023 edition, West Indies once again missed a chance for direct qualification after failing to finish in the top eight of the ODI Rankings.

Where to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs West Indies ODI series. The India vs West Indies ODI series will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on SonyLIV.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

India vs West Indies ODIs 2026 schedule