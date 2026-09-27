IND vs WI Live Score, 1st ODI: Focus on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India start build-up for 2027 World Cup

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: India will take on West Indies in the first of three ODIs, starting on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. Certainly, the focus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are returning after England series.
Meanwhile, there will be some selection headaches for Indian captain Shubman Gill. With several first-team players missing due to Asian Games 2026 duty in Japan. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan are missing from the ODI series due to Asian Games.
For West Indies, they aim to secure a perfect combination and consistency leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup qualifiers. After not qualifying for the 2023 edition, West Indies once again missed a chance for direct qualification after failing to finish in the top eight of the ODI Rankings.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs West Indies ODI series. The India vs West Indies ODI series will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on SonyLIV.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna
West Indies: John Campbell, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|September 27
|India vs West Indies 1st ODI
|Thiruvananthapuram
|2 PM
|September 30
|India vs West Indies 2nd ODI
|Guwahati
|2 PM
|October 3
|India vs West Indies 3rd ODI
|New Chandigarh
|2 PM
“I always see them (youngsters) talking to senior players or me, or Gautam (Gambhir) and Sairaj (Bahutule). The environment, I actually feel from inside, it is brilliant because everyone knows there is one year until the World Cup, everyone knows it is very important, everyone wants to settle in the Indian team where the youngsters are coming. And they have been outstandingly good. They are not coming just because they have been performing so well. So, it is a process where obviously with Indians being emotional people, I always see that our players, Indian players, they always share what they feel. So, that is a great thing (to have),” said Sitanshu Kotak.
Like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will be eyeing a flurry of records against West Indies. Against WI, Virat has scored 2,261 runs in 43 matches at an average of 66.50, with nine centuries and 11 fifties. Virat, India's second-highest ODI run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), stands just 59 runs away from becoming the second Indian and overall player to reach 15,000 ODI runs.
With nine centuries in just 43 matches against West Indies, Kohli will be eyeing one more which will make him the first batter in the world to score 10 hundreds against two different opponents in ODIs. He has already scored 10 against Sri Lanka.
All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma to defy all pressure, doubts and speculation around his place in the team and continue shattering records with his bat. In 37 ODIs against WI, Rohit has scored 1,613 runs, including three centuries and 12 fifties. Rohit, currently India's third-highest ODI run-getter, is just 105 runs away from becoming the third Indian batter to touch the 12,000-run mark in ODIs, after Virat Kohli (14,941 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs).
Rohit is also 135 runs away from becoming only the fourth opener (second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar) to have 10,000 runs as an opener in ODIs. Currently, he has scored 9,865 runs in 201 matches. Sachin is at the top with 15,310 runs in 344 matches.
Middle order batter Sherfane Rutherford will miss the opening game of the series due to a personal matter. He is expected to join the squad ahead of the second match.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs West Indies ODI series. The India vs West Indies ODI series will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on SonyLIV.
West Indies: John Campbell, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna
While Ruturaj gaikwad is tipped to take Shreyas Iyer's place at no.4, KL Rahul will be donning the big gloves behind the stumps. It will be a toss up between Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi to fill up Jasprit Bumrah's shoes in the pace attack.
India will be missing a few names in the series. The likes of first-team players Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are all busy in Japan for the Asian Games 2026. The task for Shubman Gill would be to fill those positions in the playing XI.
Today is the first game in the three-match ODI series with the focus on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with the shadow of ODI World Cup 2027 looming larger. India are scheduled to play between 14 to 20 ODIs (if a planned series vs SA before WC happens as per plan) ahead of the global showpiece, and they would want to make each one of them count to travel to South Africa with a settled 15.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.