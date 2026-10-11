IND vs WI: Should Shreyas Iyer bat first or bowl after winning toss in 3rd T20I in Indore? What do India's records say?

Toss and dew could play a factor at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday when India take on West Indies in the third of the five-match T20I series. After India took the lead, West Indies bounced back with a successful 250-run chase, thanks to Shai Hope's match-winning hundred.
The Holkar Stadium has been a batting paradise traditionally with the average first-inning score being 200. Having had the upper hand in the series so far, batters from both camps would be licking their hands with the short boundaries - 56 metres square and 68 metres straight - on offer.
In the four T20Is played at the venue so far, India have opted to bowl first after winning the toss thrice, winning two games. With the dew factor also coming into play, teams winning the toss should opt to bowl first in Indore. Incidentally, in both the games in this season, chasing teams have won.
In six out of the eight innings played at the venue, teams have scored 170 runs or more. Only twice, the teams have failed to go past 150-run mark - Sri Lanka's 142/9 in 2020 and India's 144/3 in the same game.
In the last competitive T20 match played at the Holkar Stadium, more than 250 runs were scored. Batting first, Gujarat scored 251/5. Karnataka in chase, managed 203 in 19.1 overs.
|Opposition
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Year
|Sri Lanka
|won
|By 88 runs
|lost
|1st
|2017
|Sri Lanka
|won
|By 7 wickets
|won
|2nd
|2020
|South Africa
|lost
|By 49 runs
|won
|2nd
|2022
|Afghanistan
|won
|By 6 wickets
|won
|2nd
|2024
|Team
|Score
|Run rate
|Innings
|Opposition
|Result
|Date
|India
|260/5
|13.00
|1st
|Sri Lanka
|Won
|2017
|South Africa
|227/3
|11.35
|1st
|India
|Won
|2022
|India
|178
|9.62
|2nd
|South Africa
|Lost
|2022
|India
|173/4
|11.04
|2nd
|Afghanistan
|Won
|2024
|Sri Lanka
|172
|9.92
|2
|India
|Lost
|Dec. 22, 2017
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|Strike rate
|Opposition
|Match date
|Rohit Sharma (India)
|118
|43
|274.41
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)
|100*
|48
|208.33
|India
|2022
|KL Rahul (India)
|89
|49
|181.63
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka)
|77
|37
|208.10
|India
|2017
|Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
|68
|43
|158.13
|India
|2022
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore starts at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.