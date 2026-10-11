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IND vs WI: Should Shreyas Iyer bat first or bowl after winning toss in 3rd T20I in Indore? What do India's records say?

In both the T20Is so far in the ongoing series, teams chasing have won the games. While India won in the first T20I, West Indies chased a 250-run total in the second game.   

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Oct 2026, 12:02 PM IST
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Toss will play a crucial part at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer and West Indies captain Shai Hope.
Toss will play a crucial part at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer and West Indies captain Shai Hope.(ANI)
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Toss and dew could play a factor at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday when India take on West Indies in the third of the five-match T20I series. After India took the lead, West Indies bounced back with a successful 250-run chase, thanks to Shai Hope's match-winning hundred.

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The Holkar Stadium has been a batting paradise traditionally with the average first-inning score being 200. Having had the upper hand in the series so far, batters from both camps would be licking their hands with the short boundaries - 56 metres square and 68 metres straight - on offer.

Also Read | IND vs WI 3rd T20I probable playing XIs: When & where to watch on TV & online?

In the four T20Is played at the venue so far, India have opted to bowl first after winning the toss thrice, winning two games. With the dew factor also coming into play, teams winning the toss should opt to bowl first in Indore. Incidentally, in both the games in this season, chasing teams have won.

In six out of the eight innings played at the venue, teams have scored 170 runs or more. Only twice, the teams have failed to go past 150-run mark - Sri Lanka's 142/9 in 2020 and India's 144/3 in the same game.

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In the last competitive T20 match played at the Holkar Stadium, more than 250 runs were scored. Batting first, Gujarat scored 251/5. Karnataka in chase, managed 203 in 19.1 overs.

Also Read | IND vs WI 2nd T20I Highlights: Shai Hope powers West Indies to record chase

India's T20I record at Holkar Stadium

OppositionResultMarginTossBat Year
Sri LankawonBy 88 runslost1st 2017
Sri LankawonBy 7 wicketswon2nd 2020
South AfricalostBy 49 runswon2nd 2022
AfghanistanwonBy 6 wicketswon2nd 2024

Highest team total at Holkar Stadium in T20Is

TeamScoreRun rateInningsOppositionResultDate
India260/513.001stSri LankaWon2017
South Africa227/311.351stIndiaWon2022
India1789.622ndSouth AfricaLost2022
India173/411.042ndAfghanistanWon2024
Sri Lanka1729.922IndiaLostDec. 22, 2017

Highest T20I individual scores at Holkar Stadium

PlayerRunsBallsStrike rateOppositionMatch date
Rohit Sharma (India)11843274.41Sri Lanka2017
Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)100*48208.33India2022
KL Rahul (India)8949181.63Sri Lanka2017
Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka)7737208.10India2017
Quinton de Kock (South Africa)6843158.13India2022
Also Read | IND vs WI 2nd T20I Highlights: Shai Hope powers West Indies to record chase

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore starts at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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