IND vs WI: Should Shreyas Iyer bat first or bowl after winning toss in 3rd T20I in Indore? What do India's records say?

Toss and dew could play a factor at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday when India take on West Indies in the third of the five-match T20I series. After India took the lead, West Indies bounced back with a successful 250-run chase, thanks to Shai Hope's match-winning hundred.
The Holkar Stadium has been a batting paradise traditionally with the average first-inning score being 200. Having had the upper hand in the series so far, batters from both camps would be licking their hands with the short boundaries - 56 metres square and 68 metres straight - on offer.
In the four T20Is played at the venue so far, India have opted to bowl first after winning the toss thrice, winning two games. With the dew factor also coming into play, teams winning the toss should opt to bowl first in Indore. Incidentally, in both the games in this season, chasing teams have won.
In six out of the eight innings played at the venue, teams have scored 170 runs or more. Only twice, the teams have failed to go past 150-run mark - Sri Lanka's 142/9 in 2020 and India's 144/3 in the same game.
In the last competitive T20 match played at the Holkar Stadium, more than 250 runs were scored. Batting first, Gujarat scored 251/5. Karnataka in chase, managed 203 in 19.1 overs.
|Opposition
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Year
|Sri Lanka
|won
|By 88 runs
|lost
|1st
|2017
|Sri Lanka
|won
|By 7 wickets
|won
|2nd
|2020
|South Africa
|lost
|By 49 runs
|won
|2nd
|2022
|Afghanistan
|won
|By 6 wickets
|won
|2nd
|2024
|Team
|Score
|Run rate
|Innings
|Opposition
|Result
|Date
|India
|260/5
|13.00
|1st
|Sri Lanka
|Won
|2017
|South Africa
|227/3
|11.35
|1st
|India
|Won
|2022
|India
|178
|9.62
|2nd
|South Africa
|Lost
|2022
|India
|173/4
|11.04
|2nd
|Afghanistan
|Won
|2024
|Sri Lanka
|172
|9.92
|2
|India
|Lost
|Dec. 22, 2017
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|Strike rate
|Opposition
|Match date
|Rohit Sharma (India)
|118
|43
|274.41
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)
|100*
|48
|208.33
|India
|2022
|KL Rahul (India)
|89
|49
|181.63
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka)
|77
|37
|208.10
|India
|2017
|Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
|68
|43
|158.13
|India
|2022
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore starts at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.