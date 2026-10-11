IND vs WI: Should Shreyas Iyer bat first or bowl after winning toss in 3rd T20I in Indore? What do India's records say?

Toss and dew could play a factor at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday when India take on West Indies in the third of the five-match T20I series. After India took the lead, West Indies bounced back with a successful 250-run chase, thanks to Shai Hope's match-winning hundred.

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The Holkar Stadium has been a batting paradise traditionally with the average first-inning score being 200. Having had the upper hand in the series so far, batters from both camps would be licking their hands with the short boundaries - 56 metres square and 68 metres straight - on offer.

In the four T20Is played at the venue so far, India have opted to bowl first after winning the toss thrice, winning two games. With the dew factor also coming into play, teams winning the toss should opt to bowl first in Indore. Incidentally, in both the games in this season, chasing teams have won.

In six out of the eight innings played at the venue, teams have scored 170 runs or more. Only twice, the teams have failed to go past 150-run mark - Sri Lanka's 142/9 in 2020 and India's 144/3 in the same game.

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In the last competitive T20 match played at the Holkar Stadium, more than 250 runs were scored. Batting first, Gujarat scored 251/5. Karnataka in chase, managed 203 in 19.1 overs.

Also Read | IND vs WI 2nd T20I Highlights: Shai Hope powers West Indies to record chase

India's T20I record at Holkar Stadium

Opposition Result Margin Toss Bat Year Sri Lanka won By 88 runs lost 1st 2017 Sri Lanka won By 7 wickets won 2nd 2020 South Africa lost By 49 runs won 2nd 2022 Afghanistan won By 6 wickets won 2nd 2024

Highest team total at Holkar Stadium in T20Is

Team Score Run rate Innings Opposition Result Date India 260/5 13.00 1st Sri Lanka Won 2017 South Africa 227/3 11.35 1st India Won 2022 India 178 9.62 2nd South Africa Lost 2022 India 173/4 11.04 2nd Afghanistan Won 2024 Sri Lanka 172 9.92 2 India Lost Dec. 22, 2017

Highest T20I individual scores at Holkar Stadium

Player Runs Balls Strike rate Opposition Match date Rohit Sharma (India) 118 43 274.41 Sri Lanka 2017 Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) 100* 48 208.33 India 2022 KL Rahul (India) 89 49 181.63 Sri Lanka 2017 Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) 77 37 208.10 India 2017 Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 68 43 158.13 India 2022

Also Read | IND vs WI 2nd T20I Highlights: Shai Hope powers West Indies to record chase

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore starts at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in