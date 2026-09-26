IND vs WI: Virat Kohli chases another world record against favourite opposition West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram

West Indies have been one of the happy-hunting opponents for Virat Kohli in white-ball cricket. After his 10,000 milestone in ODIs, that came in 2018 against West Indies, the former Indian captain is once again in front of the Caribbean side, with another world record in sight. Having already retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli only plays in the 50-over format for India, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

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India play a three-match ODI series against West Indies, with the first encounter starting on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli's first ODI match against West Indies came in 2009 in Johannesburg, where he made 79 not out. Since then, Kohli played 43 games against the Caribbean, scoring 2261 runs at an average of 66.5.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vows to give everything in final ODI WC; makes intentions clear

Against West Indies, Kohli has scored nine hundreds and 11 fifties in 17 years so far, and is just a hundred away from a world record. Another hundred against the Shai Hope-led side would make the right-hander become the first player to score 10 hundreds each against two different oppositions in ODIs. Kohli has 10 ODI tons against Sri Lanka.

One of highlights of Kohli against West Indies was his 157 off 129 balls in 2018, his 37th ODI hundred. Not only was that his highest individual score against the opposition, but it also took him past the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format for India.

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Kohli reached the landmark in 205 innings, 54 innings earlier than that of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and also became the 13th batter to enter the 10,000-run club. In fact, it was during the 2018, Kohli scored three back-to-back hundreds against West Indies.

Virat Kohli's ODI hundreds against West Indies

Knock Venue Year 117 Visakhapatnam 2011 102 Port of Spain 2013 127 Dharamsala 2014 111 not out Kingston 2017 140 Guwahati 2018 157 not out Visakhapatnam 2018 107 Pune 2018 120 Port of Spain 2019 114 not out Port of Spain 2019

2027 ODI World Cup to be Virat Kohli's last Meanwhile, Kohli said on Saturday that next year's ODI World Cup will be his last, with the India batting great determined to lift the trophy one more time. The 37-year-old, who plays only the 50-over format after retiring from Test and ODI cricket, said the 2027 tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would be his final World Cup appearance.

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India," Kohli told broadcaster JioStar. "That is my motivation... to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup and whatever it takes," he said. “I'm absolutely ready.”

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The series against the West Indies is being seen as a step in India's preparations for the 2027 showpiece. Kohli remains one of the most prolific batters in ODIs, having hit a record 54 centuries and 14,941 runs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in