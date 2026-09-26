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IND vs WI: Virat Kohli chases another world record against favourite opposition West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram

Virat Kohli has played 43 ODIs against the West Indies, scoring 2261 runs at an average of 66.5. Kohli's first ODI match against West Indies came in 2009 in Johannesburg, where he made 79 not out. India will play a three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting on September 27. 

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Sep 2026, 10:05 PM IST
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Virat Kohli is coming into this series on the back of two half-centuries against England.
Virat Kohli is coming into this series on the back of two half-centuries against England.(ANI)
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West Indies have been one of the happy-hunting opponents for Virat Kohli in white-ball cricket. After his 10,000 milestone in ODIs, that came in 2018 against West Indies, the former Indian captain is once again in front of the Caribbean side, with another world record in sight. Having already retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli only plays in the 50-over format for India, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

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India play a three-match ODI series against West Indies, with the first encounter starting on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli's first ODI match against West Indies came in 2009 in Johannesburg, where he made 79 not out. Since then, Kohli played 43 games against the Caribbean, scoring 2261 runs at an average of 66.5.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vows to give everything in final ODI WC; makes intentions clear

Against West Indies, Kohli has scored nine hundreds and 11 fifties in 17 years so far, and is just a hundred away from a world record. Another hundred against the Shai Hope-led side would make the right-hander become the first player to score 10 hundreds each against two different oppositions in ODIs. Kohli has 10 ODI tons against Sri Lanka.

One of highlights of Kohli against West Indies was his 157 off 129 balls in 2018, his 37th ODI hundred. Not only was that his highest individual score against the opposition, but it also took him past the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format for India.

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Kohli reached the landmark in 205 innings, 54 innings earlier than that of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and also became the 13th batter to enter the 10,000-run club. In fact, it was during the 2018, Kohli scored three back-to-back hundreds against West Indies.

Also Read | India's predicted playing XI vs Windies in 1st ODI: Will Auqib Nabi make debut?

Virat Kohli's ODI hundreds against West Indies

KnockVenueYear
117Visakhapatnam2011
102Port of Spain2013
127Dharamsala2014
111 not outKingston2017
140Guwahati2018
157 not outVisakhapatnam2018
107Pune2018
120Port of Spain2019
114 not outPort of Spain2019

2027 ODI World Cup to be Virat Kohli's last

Meanwhile, Kohli said on Saturday that next year's ODI World Cup will be his last, with the India batting great determined to lift the trophy one more time. The 37-year-old, who plays only the 50-over format after retiring from Test and ODI cricket, said the 2027 tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would be his final World Cup appearance.

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India," Kohli told broadcaster JioStar. "That is my motivation... to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup and whatever it takes," he said. “I'm absolutely ready.”

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Also Read | Shubman Gill survives injury scare in Thiruvananthapuram nets

The series against the West Indies is being seen as a step in India's preparations for the 2027 showpiece. Kohli remains one of the most prolific batters in ODIs, having hit a record 54 centuries and 14,941 runs.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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