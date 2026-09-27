IND vs WI: Virat Kohli chases multiple Sachin Tendulkar records in ODI series against West Indies; what are those?

The focus will be on Virat Kohli as the former Indian captain returns to the ODI setup after two months when the Men in Blue host West Indies in the three-match series, starting on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. Having retired from Tests and T20Is already, Kohli only plays in the 50-over format, eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is going to be his last.

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West Indies have been Kohli's favourite opposition in the past 17 years, accumulating 2261 runs in 43 matches at an average of 66.50, with nine centuries and 11 half-centuries. In fact, Kohli completed his 10,000th ODI run against West Indies in 2018, during his knock of 157 not out in Visakhapatnam, his 37th ODI hundred.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Virat Kohli chases another world record against West Indies

Eight years later, Kohli will be eyeing a flurry of records against the same opposition at the Greenfield International Stadium. The right-hander is the second-highest run-getter in ODIs - 14,941 runs in 314 matches at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties, with a best score of 183. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 18,426 runs.

The 37-year-old is just 59 runs away from becoming the second batter in the world to cross 15000 runs.

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Virat Kohli chases world record in Kerala capital The only team Kohli has scored 10 ODI hundreds against is Sri Lanka. If the the former skipper manages one more against West Indies in the three-match series, he will become the first batter in the world to score 10 ODI centuries against two different oppositions. Kohli already has nine against the Caribbean side in the 50-over format.

He also needs two more centuries to break Tendulkar's all-time record of 60 List-A tons, currently sitting at 59 centuries in the format. Currently sitting at 41 international centuries at home, Kohli is two more tons away from breaking Tendulkar's all-time record of 42 centuries at home.

Kohli is also just 110 runs away from smashing another Tendulkar record, of most ODI runs in home conditions (6,976 in 164 matches by Tendulkar). Currently, Kohli sits at 6,867 runs in 130 matches and 127 innings at an average of 62.42, with 27 centuries and 36 fifties.

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Virat Kohli's ODI record in Thiruvananthapuram Kohli has played only two ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram. In his two ODIs at this venue, the right hander has amassed 199 runs without being dismissed. His first match at this venue came against West Indies in 2018, scoring 33 not out in a winning cause. Five years later, he returned with a bang, this time with an entertaining knock of 166 not out in 110 balls, studded with 13 fours and eight sixes) against Sri Lanka.

In six innings this year, Virat has scored 384 runs at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of over 106, with a century and three fifties.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in