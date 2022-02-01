The West Bengal government has allowed increasing the capacity of spectators to 75% for the three-match T20 series between India and West Indies which is scheduled to take place from February 16 at the Eden Gardens stadium. As per the West Bengal government's latest order, "all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75% of the capacity of the venue".

"We are thankful for the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing the resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75% of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

As per the original fixture, the West Indies were slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram. But due to the rising cases of Covid-19, the BCCI decided to hold the white ball series in two venues of Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies will play three ODIs in Ahmedabad beginning February 6 before coming to Kolkata for the T20I leg.

Members of the Indian cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies on January 31. The series will be the first for Rohit Sharma as white-ball captain of the side. India Vs West Indies ODI games will take place on February 6, 9, and 11. The venue of all the ODI games is Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The three T20I matches will take place on February 16, 18, and 20. The venue of all the T20I games is Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

