Ind vs WI: West Bengal govt allows 75% visitors at Eden Gardens stadium

Members of the Indian cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies on January 31. The series will be the first for Rohit Sharma as white-ball captain of the side. India Vs West Indies ODI games will take place on February 6, 9, and 11. The venue of all the ODI games is Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The three T20I matches will take place on February 16, 18, and 20. The venue of all the T20I games is Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.