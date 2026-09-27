IND vs WI: What happened when Virat Kohli played in Thiruvananthapuram last time? What's India's record at the venue?

Virat Kohli is returning at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram after three years as India take on West Indies in the first of three ODIs, starting on Sunday. Having already hanging his boots in Tests and T20Is, Kohli only plays in the 50-over format for India, with an eye at the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Not just Kohli, the Men in Blue are also returning to the venue after three long years, having last played in 2023 against Sri Lanka. Statistically, India have played five white-ball matches in Thiruvananthapuram in the recent years, with just two game in the 50-over format. The rest came in T20Is.

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Incidentally, India's last game at this venue was also Kohli's last in the capital city of Kerala, in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. Having already won the first two games of the series in Kolkata and Guwahati, India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first in the final game.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill star with hundreds Opening the innings, Shubman Gill and Rohit gave India a flying start with a 95-run stand for the opening wicket, before the then-skipper was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne for 42 runs. What followed was two consecutive hundred-plus stands that took the game away from Sri Lanka.

Coming at no.3, Kohli first stitched 131 runs with Shubman for the second wicket, before the latter was dismissed by Kasun Rajitha for 116 off 97 balls. Kohli then forged another 108-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the third wicket. The right-hander completed his hundred off 85 balls in the delivery of the 43rd over - his no.46 in ODIs.

Following his hundred, Kohli changed his gears to score his next 66 runs in just 25 deliveries. He remained not out at 166 runs off 110 balls, which included 13 fours and eight sixes. Kohli added 30 runs with KL Rahul (fourth wicket) and 20 runs with Axar Patel (for unbroken sixth wicket), to steer India to a mammoth 390/5 in 50 overs.

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In reply, Sri Lanka were never in the chase, as the Islanders were skittled out for just 73 runs in 22 overs. Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, taking 4/32 while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each. In fact, Kohli's 166 not out remained his highest ODI score at home.

India's ODI record in Thiruvananthapuram

Year Match Winning Team Margin Best Performer 2018 India vs West Indies India By 9 wickets Ravindra Jadeja (4/34) & Rohit Sharma (63) 2023 India vs Sri Lanka India By 317 runs Mohammed Siraj (4/32) & Virat Kohli (166 not out)

India's massive 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2023 remained the biggest victory for the Men in Blue in ODIs in terms of runs. Prior to that, India's biggest win in terms of runs in ODIs was against Bermuda during the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean when the Men in Blue won by 257 runs.

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