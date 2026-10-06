IND vs WI: What would be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's most challenging task when the 15-year-old is not in Indian playing XI?

The Sanju Samson vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is back in debate again as India gear up for a five-match T20I series against West Indies on Tuesday. After winning the ODIs 2-1, India take on the Caribbean side in a five-match T20I series, the first of which starts at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

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Having starred with a Player of the Series award in Zimbabwe for the senior side, there was a huge uproar on social media about why Sooryavanshi was dropped against Afghanistan from the playing XI, and giving Sanju Samson the preference.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest Indian to win Asian Games gold at 15

With Abhishek Sharma cementing his spot as an opener, the Samson-Sooryavanshi has been a taking point, despite India head coach Gautam Gambhir making it claear that the 15-year-old will have to wait for his chances. Things changed a bit during the Asian Games 2026, where both were included in the playing XI, en route to the team gold medal..

Notably, Gambhir's former India teammate and currently the head of BCCI's Centre of Excellence, VVS Laxman served as the India head coach for the Indian men's cricket team at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. But with Gambhir back in helm, Samson will pip Sooryavanshi in the playing XI.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's challenging task When not in the playing XI, Sooryavanshi is being challenged by none other than Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach. According to the former South African pacer, Sooryavanshi needs to spend more time with the team even if he is not playing which will only be “great” for the game.

"We all know the talent of Vaibhav. The more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket," Morkel told reporters in Lucknow on the eve of the match.

Also Read | Samson might pip teenager Sooryavanshi as Asian Games champions take on West Indies

"And if he's not getting that game time, he's still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience. With him sharing that sort of dressing room and talking to guys, or just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up innings, will be key for him."

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"If you put guys in the right environment and they can ask the right questions and they can observe. So I always challenge them, and for any young player, if he gets game time or if that game time is a little limited, it's still our job to make sure that these guys learn, they grow, and they ask questions," added the tall South African, once a leading pacer.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at Asian Games 2026 In the Asian Games 2026, India were able to play only two matches out of scheduled three. The Shreyas Iyer-led side got the upper hand due to their better ICC T20I Team Rankings in their quarterfinal after the game against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

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Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among 7 sportspersons named in TIME100 Next 2026 list

In the semifinal, India skittled Sri Lanka out for just 45 runs, before pipping Pakistan in the final by 19 runs. While Sooryavanshi set the platform against Sri Lanka with a strokeful 38, the left-hander fell for just 15 runs against Pakistan in the summit clash on October 3.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in