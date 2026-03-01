IND vs WI: What's India's highest successful run chase at T20 World Cups?

Jason Holder and Rovman Poowell forged an unbeaten 76 runs for the fifth wicket to steer West Indies to a challenging 195/4 in 20 overs after being sent to bat first by India captain Suryakumar Yadav in the final Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026. In what is a virtual quarterfinal in the tournament, the winner today will join South Africa, England and New Zealand in the semifinals, scheduled for March 4 and 5.

Advertisement

On a flat batting deck, Roston Chase and Shai Hope started steadily before the Indians pulled the brakes with a few wickets. While Varun Chakaravarthy drew the first blood, Jasprit Bumrah's two wickets in an over slowed things down for the two-time champions West Indies.

However, it was Powell and Holder who made sure, West Indies bowlers have something to defend. Powell slammed 34 off just 19 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Holder smashed 37 off 22 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes.

India's highest successful run chase in T20 WC India's highest successful run chase in a T20 World Cup game came 12 years back in 2014 when the Men in Blue chased down 173 in a semifinal match in Mirpur, Bangladesh. Batting at No.5, Virat Kohli scored 72 not out from just 44 balls, studded with five fours and two sixes to help India chase down South Africa's 172/4 with five balls to spare.

Advertisement

The highest successful run chase by the Indian team at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata came in 2022 against West Indies when the Men in Blue chased down 158 runs. In the T20 World Cup 2026, India have played six games before this clash and batted first on five occasions. The only time India chased was against South Africa and lost in a Super 8 game.

Also Read | Who will win in India vs West Indies? Viral astrologer makes huge prediction

India's highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup

Target Opponent Venue Year Key Performer 173 South Africa Mirpur, Bangladesh 2014 Virat Kohli (72 not out) 161 Australia Mohali, India 2016 Virat Kohli (82 not out) 160 Pakistan Melbourne, Australia 2022 Virat Kohli (82 not out)

Meanwhile, Powell became the first-ever player from West Indies to reach 150 sixes in T20Is. He overtook former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who smacked 149 sixes in his 106-match career. In this T20 World Cup so far, Powell has made 149 runs in six innings at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 147.52, with a fifty to his name.

Advertisement