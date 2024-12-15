IND-W vs WI-W, 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu lead India to 49-run victory

IND-W vs WI-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women's cricket team on Sunday defeated Hayley Matthews's West Indies in the first T20I by 49 runs while playing at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian cricket team scored 195 runs after losing 4 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 196 runs, West Indies could only score 146 runs off seven wickets and fell short by 49 runs.

Deandra Dottin (52) and Qiana Joseph (49) from West Indies were the only players to have made some runs for the team. The rest of the players could hardly breach the 15-run mark.

For India, Titas Sadhu picked three wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav took two wickets each.

India-Women's innings: For India, Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a whopping 73 runs off just 35 deliveries. In her innings, she hit nine boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 208.57.

She was supported by Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who scored 54 runs in 33 deliveries. Her innings included seven boundaries and two sixes. The Jemimah-Mandhana duo had an 81-run stand as the home side dominated the first innings with West Indies struggling to establish themselves with the ball.

Jemimah Rodrigues became the player of the match for her powerful innings. She said, as cricbuzz quoted, “Really happy. More happy that Radha took the catch (Dottin's wicket) and we won the game. I dropped a sitter then Smriti dropped but Radha made up for us. It has been a lot of cricket lately and it is challenging to keep yourself mentally fresh. I spoke to Smriti recently and I am happy that I could execute the plans. That was the plan (to get to 200), we could have pushed a little bit, we know what West Indies and Dottin can do, but the bowlers did a fine job in restricting them. I don't know (why so many catches are being dropped). We are giving it our all in our fielding and soon it will come together. I dedicate this knock to my friend who's not here.”

Uma Chetry (24) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20) did contribute some runs.

For West Indies, Karishma Ramharack picked two wickets, while Deandra Dottin took one wicket.