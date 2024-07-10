With the 23-run victory against Zimbabwe in the third T20I match in Harare, India have taken a2-1 lead in the series. Washington Sundar, who picked three wickets for India, is declared the ‘Player of the Match’.

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, on July 10 defeated the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in the third T20I match in Harare by 23 runs. With this, India have taken a 2-1 lead in the series.

Washington Sundar, who picked three wickets for India, was declared the ‘Player of the Match’.

On Wednesday, three more players – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube – joined the playing XI. These players could not play the first two T20Is as they were part of the T20 World Cup and were stuck in Barbados.

Indian Innings: Earlier, Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first. Since the beginning, both the openers – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – dominated over Zimbabwe bowlers, as India completed 50 runs in 4.1 overs.

However, India lost Yashasvi in the first delivery of the ninth over by Sikandar Raza. Yashasvi, who joined the India playing XI after missing two matches, scored 36 off 27 balls.

Following this, India lost Abhishek (10) in the third delivery of the eleventh over by Raza.

In the meantime, skipper Shubman Gill completed his second T20I half-century, but it was also his maiden half-century as captain in T20I cricket. Gill scored 66 off 49 balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Blessing Muzarabani on the fifth delivery in the 18th over.

Another player who missed his half-century was Ruturaj Gaikwad, as he lost his wicket to Muzarabani on the fourth delivery in the 20th over.

India scored 182 runs after losing 4 wickets in 20 overs and set Zimbabwe a 183-run target to chase.

For Zimbabwe, both Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza picked two wickets each.

Zimbabwe innings: Chasing 183 runs in the third T20I against India in Harare, Zimbabwe could only score 159/6 runs in 20 overs.

For Zimbabwe, Dion Myers scored a half-century off 45 balls and remained unbeaten at 65. Clive Madande scored 37 off 26 balls. Apart from this, no other batter could last long at the crease.

For India, Washington Sundar picked up three wickets, Avesh Khan took two wickets and Khaleel Ahmed bagged one.

The fourth T20I of the series is slated for Saturday, 13 July, while the fifth is on 14 July.

With agency inputs.

