IND vs ZIM: Aakash Chopra urges India to play Prabhsimran Singh in third T20I: ‘Give a break to Ishan’

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh must feature in the playing XI for the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.

India sealed the series with a dominant victory in the second T20I, leaving Sunday's third match in Harare with little riding on the result. Chopra feels that, with the pressure of winning removed, the team should reward players waiting on the sidelines instead of fielding an unchanged combination.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer suggested that Prabhsimran should replace Ishan Kishan, who has already made a significant impact in the series.

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‘Give an opportunity to Prabh’: Aakash Chopra “Give a break to Ishan. Prabhsimran Singh will easily do the keeping job as well. So you can use him like that as a player. This is an opportunity that can be given to Prabh,” Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Prabhsimran Singh has enjoyed an excellent couple of IPL seasons recently for Punjab Kings (PBKS), scoring more than 500 runs in both 2025 and 2026.

His tally of 549 runs from 17 matches in IPL 2025 is his best-ever in an IPL season since he made his tournament debut in 2019.

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Overall, Prabhsimran Singh has played 129 T20s and scored 3665 runs at a strike-rate of 151.50.

“I am thinking of playing Prabh as well. What’s his mistake? You have selected Prabhsimran Singh, and we have no idea whatsoever when you would select him again. You have won the series,” Chopra added.

In the first two T20I, India used Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan as their top-order batters. While Kishan has scored 116 runs from the two matches (Including a knock of 81 in the second T20I), Abhishek has managed scores of just 1 and 8 in the two T20Is.

Despite his poor form, Aakash still believes Abhishek deserves another chance.



“So play him in place of Abhishek, or else play him in place of Ishan. You can actually play him in place of Ishan. Don’t play him in place of Abhishek. He hasn’t scored runs. Two matches have gone badly for him. So play him the third as well. Make him score runs, and if a bowling option is required, make him do that job as well,” the 48-year-old explained.

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The final T20I could therefore provide India with an opportunity to strike a balance between rewarding form, managing workload and evaluating fresh talent.

With the series already in the bag, the focus is likely to shift from the result to identifying players capable of strengthening India's squad depth ahead of a busy international calendar.