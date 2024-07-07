After losing the first T20I match against Zimbabwe on 6 July, the Shubman Gill-led India cricket team thrashed the Sikandar Raza-led squad by a whopping 100 runs in the second T20I match at Harare on 7 July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is Zimbabwe's highest defeat margin in T20Is by runs. Previously, Australia defeated Zimbabwe by 100 runs in 2018.

After winning the toss, India posted a whopping 235-run target for Zimbabwe to chase. In return, Zimbabwe's entire innings crumbled for 134 runs in 18.4 overs.

India and Zimbabwe will face each other on 10 July for the third T20I at Harare from 4:30 pm (IST) onwards.

India's Innings: India's Abhishek Sharma not only smashed the bowlers, but also scored his maiden century in just 47 deliveries, which include 7 boundaries and 8 sixes. He was dismissed by Masakadza on the last delivery of of the 14th over as Myers took a beautiful catch. Abhishek Sharma was awarded the player of the match for his superb innings and maiden hundred.

Supporting him was unbeaten Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a massive 77 runs in 47 deliveries and then followed magical Rinku Singh with his quick 48 runs off 22 balls.

By the end of 20 overs India scored 234/2 which is is the highest team total against Zimbabwe surpassing 229/2 by Australia in 2018.

Zimbabwe, only Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani could clinch one wicket each.

Chasing a massive target of 235 runs against India at the 2nd T20I encounter at Harare Sports Club on July 7, Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere (43), Wessly Madhevere (33) and Brian Bennett (26) scored few runs, but they were not enough as Indian bowlers dominated from the very beginning.

For India, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan took three wickets each, while Ravi Bishnoi picked two wickets and Washington Sundar took one.

