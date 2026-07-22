IND vs ZIM: Tilak Varma hits back at critics over T20I strike rate — ‘I do whatever is required for the team’

India batter Tilak Varma has strongly responded to critics questioning his strike rate, saying that he focuses on playing according to the match situation rather than on what people are saying.

The India T20I vice-captain's strike rate in 2024 was 187.73, but in just a couple of years, that has dipped to 143.12. Varma has often struggled against spinners, which has hurt his momentum, according to cricketing pundits.

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In the T20I series against Ireland, Varma scored 74 runs from two matches at a strike rate of 110.45, whereas in the T20I series against England, he aggregated 104 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 152.24.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer looks to end winless run in T20Is

Tilak Varma hits back at strike-rate critics “In this game, you have to bat in different places, and especially in such conditions, it’s not easy. At the same point, I always say that I do whatever is required for the team. If I have to stop and play for the team, then I stop and play. If I have to hit, then I hit and play," Varma said at a press conference on Tuesday, two days ahead of India's three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare.

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"I can go and hit the first ball. But at the same point, I’m playing for the country, so there are a lot of responsibilities. So what are the conditions of the team? If I have to play for the team till the end, then our team planning keeps changing," he added.

Varma also admitted that the duty of vice-captaincy has somewhat affected how he plays his game.

“So when you have a vice-captaincy in your name, then the team gives you something after thinking about it. So I want to take the same responsibilities that the management gives me, so I’m playing according to that," he added.

India have lost both their first T20I series under new skipper Shreyas Iyer. Ireland stunned India 2-0 in a two-match series in Belfast, and the Men in Blue then suffered a 0-4 loss to England in a five-match series in England. The first T20I of that series in Chester-Le-Street was washed out due to rain.

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However, Varma defended Iyer. He said, “Honestly, if you see, Shreyas bhai is leading a successful team right now. So, of course, there will be responsibilities and expectations. At the same point, there were different conditions in Ireland. If you look at the last two years, we played more matches in Asia," he said.

“And after two years, we came straight to the overseas conditions, that too, a good side. England is a very good side. We all saw how they played in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. So, of course, it will be challenging to play in good conditions on the good side," he added.

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place on Thursday, with the remaining two T20Is scheduled for 25 and 26 July. All three matches will take place at the Harare Sports Club.

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